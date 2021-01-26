about:community

News and notes from and for the Mozilla community.
Categories: Get Involved Participation

New contributors to Firefox 85

No responses yet

With Firefox 85 fresh out of the oven, we are delighted to welcome the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 13 of whom are new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them, and take a look at their contributions:

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *