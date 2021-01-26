New contributors to Firefox 85

With Firefox 85 fresh out of the oven, we are delighted to welcome the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 13 of whom are new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them, and take a look at their contributions:
- ankushsinghal1995: 1674611
- gero: 1674806
- manekenpix: 1664768
- Andrey Cherepanov: 1678839
- Ankush Dua: 1671579
- Arnd Issler arndissler: 1679331
- David Ward: 1679664
- Florent Viard: 1674622
- Kartik Gautam: 1677247
- Liz Krane: 1650956
- Moritz Firsching: 1588310
- Neha Kochar: 1589103
- WGH: 1680909
- ZaWertun: 1550074
