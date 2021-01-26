New contributors to Firefox 85

With Firefox 85 fresh out of the oven, we are delighted to welcome the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 13 of whom are new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them, and take a look at their contributions:

ankushsinghal1995: 1674611

gero: 1674806

manekenpix: 1664768

Andrey Cherepanov: 1678839

Ankush Dua: 1671579

Arnd Issler arndissler: 1679331

David Ward: 1679664

Florent Viard: 1674622

Kartik Gautam: 1677247

Liz Krane: 1650956

Moritz Firsching: 1588310

Neha Kochar: 1589103

WGH: 1680909

ZaWertun: 1550074