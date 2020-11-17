Welcoming New Contributors: Firefox 83

With the release of Firefox 83, we are pleased to welcome all the developers who’ve contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom are brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- akshat.dixit71: 1669833
- akshay1992kalbhor: 1659264
- dhairyabahl5: 1669921
- jasleenbhambra: 1669334
- marcos: 1665252
- Alaa Emad: 1444611
- Andreu Botella: 1661075
- Daniel: 217434, 1667675
- Harnaman Kaur: 1588185
- Joaquín Serna: 1669044
- Jonatan Klemets: 1668249
- Mohamed H: 1617396
- Niklas Baumgardner: 1612648
- Richa Sharma: 1665568
- Solomon Chiu: 1667939
- Tanner Drake: 513180, 1642878
- Vincent Bernat: 1554850
- waverune: 1669026
