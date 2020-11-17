Welcoming New Contributors: Firefox 83

With the release of Firefox 83, we are pleased to welcome all the developers who’ve contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom are brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

akshat.dixit71: 1669833

akshay1992kalbhor: 1659264

dhairyabahl5: 1669921

jasleenbhambra: 1669334

marcos: 1665252

Alaa Emad: 1444611

Andreu Botella: 1661075

Daniel: 217434, 1667675

Harnaman Kaur: 1588185

Joaquín Serna: 1669044

Jonatan Klemets: 1668249

Mohamed H: 1617396

Niklas Baumgardner: 1612648

Richa Sharma: 1665568

Solomon Chiu: 1667939

Tanner Drake: 513180, 1642878

Vincent Bernat: 1554850

waverune: 1669026