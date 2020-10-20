New Contributors, Firefox 82

With Firefox 82 hot off the byte presses, we are pleased to welcome the developers whose first code contributions shipped in this release, 18 of whom were new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them for their persistence and enthusiasm, and take a look at their contributions:

tony: 1648874

Ben D: 1606626

Chris Jackson: 1599376

Glen Whitney: 1381231

Hunter Jones: 1534986

Jake Mulhern: 1660715

Jens Stutte: 1660950

John Bieling: 1661216

Junior Hsu: 1655636, 1655895

Martin Schröder: 1427353, 1528238

Michael Goossens: 1654833, 1662329, 1662704, 1664725

Michael Pobega: 1648024

Peter Habcak: 1550446

Philemon Johnson: 1583504

Philipp Fischbeck: 1622680, 1622683

Ping Chen: 862292, 1658890

Reid Shinabarker: 1599803

YuFu Kao: 1662655

gene smith: 1563891, 1665652

yozaam: 1586441, 1651208, 1655110