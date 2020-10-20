New Contributors, Firefox 82

With Firefox 82 hot off the byte presses, we are pleased to welcome the developers whose first code contributions shipped in this release, 18 of whom were new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them for their persistence and enthusiasm, and take a look at their contributions:
- tony: 1648874
- Ben D: 1606626
- Chris Jackson: 1599376
- Glen Whitney: 1381231
- Hunter Jones: 1534986
- Jake Mulhern: 1660715
- Jens Stutte: 1660950
- John Bieling: 1661216
- Junior Hsu: 1655636, 1655895
- Martin Schröder: 1427353, 1528238
- Michael Goossens: 1654833, 1662329, 1662704, 1664725
- Michael Pobega: 1648024
- Peter Habcak: 1550446
- Philemon Johnson: 1583504
- Philipp Fischbeck: 1622680, 1622683
- Ping Chen: 862292, 1658890
- Reid Shinabarker: 1599803
- YuFu Kao: 1662655
- gene smith: 1563891, 1665652
- yozaam: 1586441, 1651208, 1655110
