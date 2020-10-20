about:community

New Contributors, Firefox 82

With Firefox 82 hot off the byte presses, we are pleased to welcome the developers whose first code contributions shipped in this release, 18 of whom were new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of them for their persistence and enthusiasm, and take a look at their contributions:

