The new faces in Firefox 84

With the release of Firefox 84, we are pleased to welcome the developers who’ve contributed their first code change to Firefox, 10 of whom were first-time contributors to the code. Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- h20190017-pilani.ac.in: 1663884
- paulkrznaric: 1669832
- Andrey Bienkowski: 1673934, 1674425, 1674635, 1674841, 1674971, 1674980, 1674986, 1675094, 1675299, 1675925
- Chris GAUDRY: 1675037
- NAMAN JAIN: 1671080, 1673051
- Nerixyz: 1674577
- Seun: 1671163
- Sunita Sen: 1666340, 1669027, 1677302
- William Immendorf: 1643243
- jsal: 1662985
