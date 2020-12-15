The new faces in Firefox 84

With the release of Firefox 84, we are pleased to welcome the developers who’ve contributed their first code change to Firefox, 10 of whom were first-time contributors to the code. Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

h20190017-pilani.ac.in: 1663884

paulkrznaric: 1669832

Andrey Bienkowski: 1673934, 1674425, 1674635, 1674841, 1674971, 1674980, 1674986, 1675094, 1675299, 1675925

Chris GAUDRY: 1675037

NAMAN JAIN: 1671080, 1673051

Nerixyz: 1674577

Seun: 1671163

Sunita Sen: 1666340, 1669027, 1677302

William Immendorf: 1643243

jsal: 1662985