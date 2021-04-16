New Contributors To Firefox

With Firefox 88 in flight, we are pleased to welcome the long list of developers who’ve contributed their first code change to in this release, 24 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- alex.lopez.zorzano: 1682959, 1694646, 1697042
- bhurerenuka14: 1698812
- nikitasen98: 1696813
- nisargkarun1997: 1369784, 1646161
- yogitab2798: 1674307
- Ankit Jain: 1690880
- Christian: 1633570
- Darrien Glasser: 1622691
- Ganesh Sundar C: 1670124
- Henry Vincent: 1699146
- Henry Wilkes: 1663427, 1667338, 1683305, 1694631, 1694947
- Horst: 1685883, 1694973
- Ioanna M. Dimitriou: 1335652
- Karthik Sundar: 1608571
- Liu Yu: 1688398
- Loek: 1569314
- Mattias de los Rios Rogers: 1681895, 1695255
- Mazin AlHaddad: 1612738
- Nick Smoker: 1614850
- Niklas: 1647128, 1696159, 1698767, 1698768
- Oleg Strikov: 1696498
- Oliver Pope: 1676569, 1690076, 1695020
- Patrick Storz: 1009728
- RAHUL SAWRA: 1694403, 1695141
- Sneha k: 1491055, 1608927, 1697538, 1698076
- Дилян Палаузов: 1599602
