Firefox 71 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 71, we are pleased to welcome the 38 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 31 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- abowler2: 1555310, 1578693, 1583387
- jcs: 1579323
- radovan.birdic-rk: 1585957
- Abimbola Olaitan: 1589564
- Ademílson F. Tonato: 1584520
- Alessandro: 1541411
- Alok: 1563242, 1585196
- Andreas Schuler: 1585009
- Andy Grover: 1584785
- Anmol Agarwal: 1433941, 1494090, 1554657
- Ayrton Muñoz: 1575219, 1581052, 1581777
- Ben Campbell: 1427877, 1587199
- Biboswan Roy: 1551581
- Daniel Varga: 1581244
- Erik Rose: 1232403
- Janice Shiu: 1587242
- Jean: 1568847
- Laurent Bigonville: 1490059
- Marco Vega: 1587200
- Marcus Burghardt: 1585449
- Marius Gedminas: 1550721
- Matt Brandt: 1586067, 1586290, 1587598
- Mellina Yonashiro: 1582658
- Michael Droettboom: 1585853
- Miles Crabill: 1574657
- Mu Tao: 1579834
- Mustafa: 1582719
- Nat Quayle Nelson: 1529296
- Octavian Negru: 1583624
- Olga Bulat: 1553210
- Pranshu Chittora: 1584020
- Ricky Stewart: 1562996, 1586358
- Rishi Gupta: 1354458, 1423899, 1572706
- Shobhit Chittora: 1581799
- Sorin Davidoi: 1403051, 1575413, 1579990, 1580485, 1580490, 1588262, 1588637
- Svitlana Honcharuk: 1562984
- Tyler: 1576908
- Zhao Gang: 1543785, 1578752, 1578755
- Zhao Jiazhong
: 1581695, 1583088, 1586992
