Firefox 71 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 71, we are pleased to welcome the 38 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 31 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

abowler2: 1555310, 1578693, 1583387

jcs: 1579323

radovan.birdic-rk: 1585957

Abimbola Olaitan: 1589564

Ademílson F. Tonato: 1584520

Alessandro: 1541411

Alok: 1563242, 1585196

Andreas Schuler: 1585009

Andy Grover: 1584785

Anmol Agarwal: 1433941, 1494090, 1554657

Ayrton Muñoz: 1575219, 1581052, 1581777

Ben Campbell: 1427877, 1587199

Biboswan Roy: 1551581

Daniel Varga: 1581244

Erik Rose: 1232403

Janice Shiu: 1587242

Jean: 1568847

Laurent Bigonville: 1490059

Marco Vega: 1587200

Marcus Burghardt: 1585449

Marius Gedminas: 1550721

Matt Brandt: 1586067, 1586290, 1587598

Mellina Yonashiro: 1582658

Michael Droettboom: 1585853

Miles Crabill: 1574657

Mu Tao: 1579834

Mustafa: 1582719

Nat Quayle Nelson: 1529296

Octavian Negru: 1583624

Olga Bulat: 1553210

Pranshu Chittora: 1584020

Ricky Stewart: 1562996, 1586358

Rishi Gupta: 1354458, 1423899, 1572706

Shobhit Chittora: 1581799

Sorin Davidoi: 1403051, 1575413, 1579990, 1580485, 1580490, 1588262, 1588637

Svitlana Honcharuk: 1562984

Tyler: 1576908

Zhao Gang: 1543785, 1578752, 1578755

Zhao Jiazhong : 1581695, 1583088, 1586992