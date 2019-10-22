Firefox 70 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 70, we are pleased to welcome the 45 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 32 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

bugtastico: 1567658

graham.mcknight2: 1289821

msirringhaus: 1564900, 1573381

robert.mader: 1563035

u644803: 1557222

Anurag Aggarwal: 1556840, 1573319

Apratim: 1562229

Arun Kumar Mohan: 1530282, 1554872, 1554873, 1554875, 1554882, 1554883, 1554884, 1554901, 1554924, 1566469

Asif Youssuff: 1577124

Benjamin Eriksson: 1566149, 1566453, 1569889

Blito: 1541861

Caroline Cullen: 1570489

Chris Fallin: 1492920, 1571911

Chris Muldoon: 1563446

Dennis van der Schagt: 1556151, 1569420

Elliot Stirling:estirling: 1521094

Emma Malysz: 1576677

François Freitag: 1479708

George Roman: 1568327, 1568657, 1569466

Greyson Gilbert: 1535809, 1560771, 1564293

James Lemon: 1549609

Jan Andre Ikenmeyer: 1560699, 1563854, 1563859, 1565365, 1567300, 1570635

Javier Olaechea: 1558355

Joel Olsson: 1553545, 1565562

Kris Taeleman: 1573255

Krishnal Ciccolella: 1545356, 1558371, 1565714, 1566283, 1570821, 1573089, 1573316

Lesley Norton: 1564539, 1569846, 1575155, 1575955

Maliha Islam: 1357071, 1478156, 1540813, 1564993, 1564999, 1567200, 1568053, 1571237

Maxx Crawford: 1566861, 1568900, 1572487, 1574108

Megha: 1530781, 1567883, 1574255

Michael Woerister: 1437452

Moritz Birghan: 1004308, 1297357, 1300165, 1360307, 1549015, 1549818, 1559520, 1563849, 1567005

Māris Fogels: 1210157, 1569046

Niklas Hambüchen: 1564930

Priyank Singh: 455086, 1567530

Ruchika Gosain: 1333721, 1555333, 1564555

Ryan Alderete: 1506219, 1520550, 1526039, 1570158, 1571027, 1574512

Simon Giesecke: 1093064, 1564068, 1564073, 1565515, 1566758, 1571407

Stanislav Goncharov: 1097836

Toshihito Kikuchi: 1567219, 1568610, 1575352, 1575655, 1575670

alta88: 1569791

kendall: 1570005

mattheww: 901138

ruthra: 1003968

sagudev: 1458624

singuliere: 1526447, 1563239