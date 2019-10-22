Firefox 70 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 70, we are pleased to welcome the 45 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 32 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- bugtastico: 1567658
- graham.mcknight2: 1289821
- msirringhaus: 1564900, 1573381
- robert.mader: 1563035
- u644803: 1557222
- Anurag Aggarwal: 1556840, 1573319
- Apratim: 1562229
- Arun Kumar Mohan: 1530282, 1554872, 1554873, 1554875, 1554882, 1554883, 1554884, 1554901, 1554924, 1566469
- Asif Youssuff: 1577124
- Benjamin Eriksson: 1566149, 1566453, 1569889
- Blito: 1541861
- Caroline Cullen: 1570489
- Chris Fallin: 1492920, 1571911
- Chris Muldoon: 1563446
- Dennis van der Schagt: 1556151, 1569420
- Elliot Stirling:estirling: 1521094
- Emma Malysz: 1576677
- François Freitag: 1479708
- George Roman: 1568327, 1568657, 1569466
- Greyson Gilbert: 1535809, 1560771, 1564293
- James Lemon: 1549609
- Jan Andre Ikenmeyer: 1560699, 1563854, 1563859, 1565365, 1567300, 1570635
- Javier Olaechea: 1558355
- Joel Olsson: 1553545, 1565562
- Kris Taeleman: 1573255
- Krishnal Ciccolella: 1545356, 1558371, 1565714, 1566283, 1570821, 1573089, 1573316
- Lesley Norton: 1564539, 1569846, 1575155, 1575955
- Maliha Islam: 1357071, 1478156, 1540813, 1564993, 1564999, 1567200, 1568053, 1571237
- Maxx Crawford: 1566861, 1568900, 1572487, 1574108
- Megha: 1530781, 1567883, 1574255
- Michael Woerister: 1437452
- Moritz Birghan: 1004308, 1297357, 1300165, 1360307, 1549015, 1549818, 1559520, 1563849, 1567005
- Māris Fogels: 1210157, 1569046
- Niklas Hambüchen: 1564930
- Priyank Singh: 455086, 1567530
- Ruchika Gosain: 1333721, 1555333, 1564555
- Ryan Alderete: 1506219, 1520550, 1526039, 1570158, 1571027, 1574512
- Simon Giesecke: 1093064, 1564068, 1564073, 1565515, 1566758, 1571407
- Stanislav Goncharov: 1097836
- Toshihito Kikuchi: 1567219, 1568610, 1575352, 1575655, 1575670
- alta88: 1569791
- kendall: 1570005
- mattheww: 901138
- ruthra: 1003968
- sagudev: 1458624
- singuliere: 1526447, 1563239
