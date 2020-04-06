Firefox 75 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 75, we are pleased to welcome the 40 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 38 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- jacquelinechan2: 1609873
- jcadler: 1476639, 1609821
- sekhavat17: 1617984
- tusharxdev: 1617529
- Aggelos Gamvrinos: 1616796, 1617540
- Artem: 1608167
- Atique Ahmed Ziad: 1605403
- Chris Fronk: 1614432
- Divya Rani: 1619280
- Emil Farisan: 1618487
- Farooq AR: 1607686
- Harsh: 1586305
- Hubert Boma Manilla: 1613881, 1613882, 1613888, 1613890
- John Elliot V: 1610402
- Jonathan Michalon: 1581578
- Julian Gaibler: 1583215, 1616522
- Julian Shomali: 1608215
- KC: 1618270, 1619866
- Lana Honcharuk: 1587031
- Lina R: 1590196
- Manish Sahani: 1619590
- Manvel Saroyan: 1432083
- Marc Streckfuß: 1353652, 1584501, 1615270, 1615375, 1616800, 1617405
- Outvi V: 1593837, 1617672
- Pete Collins: 1583854
- Philipp Zech: 1614147, 1617644, 1620034
- Razvan Maries: 1616369
- Sam Zeter: 1613256
- Sergio Schvezov: 1616870
- Sourab: 1620641
- Stepan Stava: 1562724, 1601533
- Surya Shankar: 1584087, 1616042
- Tanmaya: 1597046
- Thal Marcelin: 1620596
- Tuan: 1614139
- Uday Mewada: 1612965
- Viresh Gupta: 1612981
- Vitalii: 1476296, 1591908
- Vuong Hoang: 1601278
- aarushivij: 1403340, 1554894
- manas: 1613255, 1617856
