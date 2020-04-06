Firefox 75 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 75, we are pleased to welcome the 40 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 38 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

jacquelinechan2: 1609873

jcadler: 1476639, 1609821

sekhavat17: 1617984

tusharxdev: 1617529

Aggelos Gamvrinos: 1616796, 1617540

Artem: 1608167

Atique Ahmed Ziad: 1605403

Chris Fronk: 1614432

Divya Rani: 1619280

Emil Farisan: 1618487

Farooq AR: 1607686

Harsh: 1586305

Hubert Boma Manilla: 1613881, 1613882, 1613888, 1613890

John Elliot V: 1610402

Jonathan Michalon: 1581578

Julian Gaibler: 1583215, 1616522

Julian Shomali: 1608215

KC: 1618270, 1619866

Lana Honcharuk: 1587031

Lina R: 1590196

Manish Sahani: 1619590

Manvel Saroyan: 1432083

Marc Streckfuß: 1353652, 1584501, 1615270, 1615375, 1616800, 1617405

Outvi V: 1593837, 1617672

Pete Collins: 1583854

Philipp Zech: 1614147, 1617644, 1620034

Razvan Maries: 1616369

Sam Zeter: 1613256

Sergio Schvezov: 1616870

Sourab: 1620641

Stepan Stava: 1562724, 1601533

Surya Shankar: 1584087, 1616042

Tanmaya: 1597046

Thal Marcelin: 1620596

Tuan: 1614139

Uday Mewada: 1612965

Viresh Gupta: 1612981

Vitalii: 1476296, 1591908

Vuong Hoang: 1601278

aarushivij: 1403340, 1554894

manas: 1613255, 1617856