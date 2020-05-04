Firefox 76 new contributors

Josh Matthews

No responses yet

With the release of Firefox 76, we are pleased to welcome the 52 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 50 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

  • adroitwhiz: 1567544
  • aleja533: 1622274
  • amogh532516: 1622666, 1624234
  • anjali.jha1903: 1589610, 1621251, 1621557, 1622794, 1623039, 1624325
  • basavaraj.bugzilla: 1574456
  • d.huigens: 1598278
  • mirefly: 1579734, 1621421
  • sandhusimran3: 1603842
  • sankalp.sans: 1424863
  • shwetaagra28: 1401346, 1621419
  • ytuo: 1622654
  • ingrid: 1620949
  • Ajitesh13: 1421039, 1624960
  • Alaa Emad: 1621395
  • Amina Kenessova: 1581931, 1622244
  • Anders S: 1622661
  • Anurag Aggarwal: 1614820
  • Atharva Raykar: 1622673
  • Bernard Igiri: 1607624
  • Boby Robert: 1619956, 1622682, 1624233
  • David Graham: 1240285
  • Emil Ghitta: 1609871
  • Jayati Shrivastava: 1466357, 1500464, 1583790, 1584096, 1592324, 1599985, 1606554, 1620805, 1622368, 1622730, 1623034, 1624779, 1625575, 1626619, 1626768, 1626786
  • Jessie: 1615049
  • Jorge: 1574316, 1621418
  • Kishlaya: 1566780, 1621822
  • Kriyszig: 1585313, 1592243
  • Krystle Salazar: 1621466
  • Laurențiu Nicola: 1549773
  • Lupita Arroyo: 1620801
  • Marcin Wojtczak: 1622759
  • Maria Ortiz: 1620932
  • Mariana Pícolo: 1619163, 1623901
  • Marinella: 1615071, 1621257
  • Meena Murthy: 1567827, 1586934, 1622247
  • Michael: 1619154
  • Norah Kiggundu: 1622663, 1622664
  • Obayagbona Uwagbae Alexander: 1564801, 1622248
  • Patricia Lee: 1612276
  • Ratnabali Dutta: 1618477, 1620948
  • Siddhant Agarwal: 1622653
  • Shayna: 1622242
  • Simon Van Accoleyen: 1619619
  • Sonakshi Saxena: 1544868, 1551306, 1594432, 1608599, 1609078, 1620681, 1620687, 1621589, 1622619, 1622623, 1622733
  • Soumya Lahiri: 1624231
  • Tan Yee Jian: 1626775
  • William Durand: 1573456
  • Zachary Svoboda: 1561362
  • nightwarriorftw: 1616306
  • perceptron8: 1007344
  • squidney: 1587496, 1622743, 1624236
  • undef1nd: 1620769, 1620864, 1624189, 1624227
  • vr118: 1622651

    • No responses yet

    Post a comment

    Post Your Comment