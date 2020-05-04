Firefox 76 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 76, we are pleased to welcome the 52 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 50 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
adroitwhiz: 1567544
aleja533: 1622274
amogh532516: 1622666, 1624234
anjali.jha1903: 1589610, 1621251, 1621557, 1622794, 1623039, 1624325
basavaraj.bugzilla: 1574456
d.huigens: 1598278
mirefly: 1579734, 1621421
sandhusimran3: 1603842
sankalp.sans: 1424863
shwetaagra28: 1401346, 1621419
ytuo: 1622654
ingrid: 1620949
Ajitesh13: 1421039, 1624960
Alaa Emad: 1621395
Amina Kenessova: 1581931, 1622244
Anders S: 1622661
Anurag Aggarwal: 1614820
Atharva Raykar: 1622673
Bernard Igiri: 1607624
Boby Robert: 1619956, 1622682, 1624233
David Graham: 1240285
Emil Ghitta: 1609871
Jayati Shrivastava: 1466357, 1500464, 1583790, 1584096, 1592324, 1599985, 1606554, 1620805, 1622368, 1622730, 1623034, 1624779, 1625575, 1626619, 1626768, 1626786
Jessie: 1615049
Jorge: 1574316, 1621418
Kishlaya: 1566780, 1621822
Kriyszig: 1585313, 1592243
Krystle Salazar: 1621466
Laurențiu Nicola: 1549773
Lupita Arroyo: 1620801
Marcin Wojtczak: 1622759
Maria Ortiz: 1620932
Mariana Pícolo: 1619163, 1623901
Marinella: 1615071, 1621257
Meena Murthy: 1567827, 1586934, 1622247
Michael: 1619154
Norah Kiggundu: 1622663, 1622664
Obayagbona Uwagbae Alexander: 1564801, 1622248
Patricia Lee: 1612276
Ratnabali Dutta: 1618477, 1620948
Siddhant Agarwal: 1622653
Shayna: 1622242
Simon Van Accoleyen: 1619619
Sonakshi Saxena: 1544868, 1551306, 1594432, 1608599, 1609078, 1620681, 1620687, 1621589, 1622619, 1622623, 1622733
Soumya Lahiri: 1624231
Tan Yee Jian: 1626775
William Durand: 1573456
Zachary Svoboda: 1561362
nightwarriorftw: 1616306
perceptron8: 1007344
squidney: 1587496, 1622743, 1624236
undef1nd: 1620769, 1620864, 1624189, 1624227
vr118: 1622651
No responses yet
Post a comment