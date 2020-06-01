Firefox 77 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 77, we are pleased to welcome the 38 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 36 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

daltonsam437: 1626784

joshuagahan: 1622655

mhd.tahawi: 1629435

morganeckenroth: 1626769

ryan.pauls67: 1626762

tim.chenbw: 1629440

severin Rudie: 1277172, 1532377, 1537634, 1569253, 1628528, 1629143, 1630380, 1632405

Abdallah Afify: 1629431

Abhirav Kariya: 908954

Alex: 1627882

Alice:alisaur: 1620935

Andrew Nicols: 1556903

Ankita: 1612527, 1630797

Arash Fotouhi: 1629426, 1629428

Dace Jansone : 1553795

Eames: 1622659

Granjon Antoine: 1632413

Konstantin: 1629427, 1629432

Lilian Braud: 1624230

Miguel Roncancio: 1489489

Mitchell Hentges: 1569115, 1624380, 1634116

NicolasPacheco: 1626765, 1626776

Ojaswa Sharma: 1623004

Omri Sarig: 1626787

Riley Byrd: 1608202

Roger Zanoni: 1626777

Sergey Yarin: 1626774

Shishir Jaiswal: 1629429

Shyam Sundar: 1626766

Sumagna Das: 1622687

Sven Marnach: 1630222

Timothy Gu: 1607405, 1627285, 1628500

Ved Dandekar: 1629939

Victor Magalhães: 1592246

Xuanqi Xu: 1630873

owlish: 1621480, 1623153, 1626687, 1628291, 1634710

bluppfisk: 266985

sanketh: 1320229

tobias: 1462989