Firefox 77 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 77, we are pleased to welcome the 38 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 36 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- daltonsam437: 1626784
- joshuagahan: 1622655
- mhd.tahawi: 1629435
- morganeckenroth: 1626769
- ryan.pauls67: 1626762
- tim.chenbw: 1629440
- severin Rudie: 1277172, 1532377, 1537634, 1569253, 1628528, 1629143, 1630380, 1632405
- Abdallah Afify: 1629431
- Abhirav Kariya: 908954
- Alex: 1627882
- Alice:alisaur: 1620935
- Andrew Nicols: 1556903
- Ankita: 1612527, 1630797
- Arash Fotouhi: 1629426, 1629428
- Dace Jansone
: 1553795
- Eames: 1622659
- Granjon Antoine: 1632413
- Konstantin: 1629427, 1629432
- Lilian Braud: 1624230
- Miguel Roncancio: 1489489
- Mitchell Hentges: 1569115, 1624380, 1634116
- NicolasPacheco: 1626765, 1626776
- Ojaswa Sharma: 1623004
- Omri Sarig: 1626787
- Riley Byrd: 1608202
- Roger Zanoni: 1626777
- Sergey Yarin: 1626774
- Shishir Jaiswal: 1629429
- Shyam Sundar: 1626766
- Sumagna Das: 1622687
- Sven Marnach: 1630222
- Timothy Gu: 1607405, 1627285, 1628500
- Ved Dandekar: 1629939
- Victor Magalhães: 1592246
- Xuanqi Xu: 1630873
- owlish: 1621480, 1623153, 1626687, 1628291, 1634710
- bluppfisk: 266985
- sanketh: 1320229
- tobias: 1462989
