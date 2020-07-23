Firefox 79 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 79, we are pleased to welcome the 21 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- bharath.bmsce: 1626761
- kenrick95: 1577457, 1596160, 1645036, 1645384
- nd419: 1629419
- wekerbugs: 1628749
- zekemedley: 1642448
- Andrew Park: 1646569
- Daniel Roberts: 1622660
- Deepika Karanji: 1637431
- Delan Azabani: 1630935
- Grace Bramley-Simmons: 1618987
- Jeremy Orem: 1635525
- Keefer Rourke: 1608515
- Michael Weghorn: 1646499
- Nilabja Bhattacharya: 1641324
- R. Martinho Fernandes: 1594119, 1645192
- Richard Sherman: 1631545, 1642811
- Riley Byrd: 1518234
- Surya Balakrishnan: 1637842
- Taegeon Lee: 1629421, 1640882, 1647254
- Tahia K: 1602668
- Vandan: 1645189, 1645191, 1645197
- chocos: 1622678
