Firefox 79 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 79, we are pleased to welcome the 21 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

bharath.bmsce: 1626761

kenrick95: 1577457, 1596160, 1645036, 1645384

nd419: 1629419

wekerbugs: 1628749

zekemedley: 1642448

Andrew Park: 1646569

Daniel Roberts: 1622660

Deepika Karanji: 1637431

Delan Azabani: 1630935

Grace Bramley-Simmons: 1618987

Jeremy Orem: 1635525

Keefer Rourke: 1608515

Michael Weghorn: 1646499

Nilabja Bhattacharya: 1641324

R. Martinho Fernandes: 1594119, 1645192

Richard Sherman: 1631545, 1642811

Riley Byrd: 1518234

Surya Balakrishnan: 1637842

Taegeon Lee: 1629421, 1640882, 1647254

Tahia K: 1602668

Vandan: 1645189, 1645191, 1645197

chocos: 1622678