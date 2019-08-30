Firefox 69 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 69, we are pleased to welcome the 50 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 39 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- danielvictoriadbugzilla: 1556025
- gweber: 1554881
- hgallagher: 1539115, 1560494
- ifeanyichukwunwabuokei: 1066323
- kelly.bell: 1523864
- rxu: 1547184
- u635498: 1538722
- violinmonkey42: 1532935
- Alex R.: 1561577
- Alexandru Irimovici: 1554696, 1557724, 1558625, 1559934, 1559935, 1559936, 1561889
- Alexandru Michis: 1557518
- Ali Abdoli: 1554609
- Alvina Waseem: 1533575
- AndreiH: 1527610
- Anthony Xie: 1543859
- Armando Ferreira: 1522104
- Arnold Iakab: 1512607, 1555370, 1558621, 1558764, 1559926, 1559927, 1559937, 1559939, 1559948, 1559952, 1559953
- Avneesh Singhal: 1556844
- Brad Arant: 1489458
- Bren Louis Surio: 1514372
- Bryan Kok: 1519314, 1519315
- Charlie Marlow: 1440014, 1552062, 1555150, 1555436, 1555863, 1556041, 1558899, 1559493, 1561131
- Chris DeLuca: 1543008
- Chris Liu: 1563042
- Connor Brewster: 1554247, 1555165, 1555476, 1556590, 1561060
- Dickson Tan: 1544773
- Francis Houle: 1552806
- Gautham Velchuru: 1557223
- Gustavo Luiz Duarte: 997353
- Herpiko Dwi Aguno: 1548076
- J: 1558656, 1561755
- Jeane Carlos: 1555788, 1556888, 1556895, 1561208, 1561414
- Ken Rubin: 1558612, 1559247, 1562828
- Kevin Morehouse: 1546109
- Krzysztof Jan Modras: 1551377
- MELVIN GEORGE: 1553236
- Mandy Cheang: 1541226, 1541233
- Marco Trevisan: 1560064
- Michael Krasnov: 1530785, 1547295
- Nicholas Hurley: 1502555
- Omkar Konaraddi: 1523714, 1527389, 1534552, 1536816
- PHO: 1553389
- Ross Kirsling: 1556818
- Shashank Kaushik: 1532937
- Shravan Narayan: 1122740
- Vishal Singh: 1547944
- William Orr: 1519750
- fluks: 1498187, 1553782
- greg v: 1213601
- janelledement: 888161, 1548933
- premk: 1548646, 1551179, 1556935
No responses yet
Post a comment