Firefox 69 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 69, we are pleased to welcome the 50 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 39 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

danielvictoriadbugzilla: 1556025

gweber: 1554881

hgallagher: 1539115, 1560494

ifeanyichukwunwabuokei: 1066323

kelly.bell: 1523864

rxu: 1547184

u635498: 1538722

violinmonkey42: 1532935

Alex R.: 1561577

Alexandru Irimovici: 1554696, 1557724, 1558625, 1559934, 1559935, 1559936, 1561889

Alexandru Michis: 1557518

Ali Abdoli: 1554609

Alvina Waseem: 1533575

AndreiH: 1527610

Anthony Xie: 1543859

Armando Ferreira: 1522104

Arnold Iakab: 1512607, 1555370, 1558621, 1558764, 1559926, 1559927, 1559937, 1559939, 1559948, 1559952, 1559953

Avneesh Singhal: 1556844

Brad Arant: 1489458

Bren Louis Surio: 1514372

Bryan Kok: 1519314, 1519315

Charlie Marlow: 1440014, 1552062, 1555150, 1555436, 1555863, 1556041, 1558899, 1559493, 1561131

Chris DeLuca: 1543008

Chris Liu: 1563042

Connor Brewster: 1554247, 1555165, 1555476, 1556590, 1561060

Dickson Tan: 1544773

Francis Houle: 1552806

Gautham Velchuru: 1557223

Gustavo Luiz Duarte: 997353

Herpiko Dwi Aguno: 1548076

J: 1558656, 1561755

Jeane Carlos: 1555788, 1556888, 1556895, 1561208, 1561414

Ken Rubin: 1558612, 1559247, 1562828

Kevin Morehouse: 1546109

Krzysztof Jan Modras: 1551377

MELVIN GEORGE: 1553236

Mandy Cheang: 1541226, 1541233

Marco Trevisan: 1560064

Michael Krasnov: 1530785, 1547295

Nicholas Hurley: 1502555

Omkar Konaraddi: 1523714, 1527389, 1534552, 1536816

PHO: 1553389

Ross Kirsling: 1556818

Shashank Kaushik: 1532937

Shravan Narayan: 1122740

Vishal Singh: 1547944

William Orr: 1519750

fluks: 1498187, 1553782

greg v: 1213601

janelledement: 888161, 1548933

premk: 1548646, 1551179, 1556935