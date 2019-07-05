Firefox 68 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 68, we are pleased to welcome the 55 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 49 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- afshan.shokath: 1537535
- clement.allain: 1437446, 1438896, 1532652
- mariahajmal: 1530285
- mihir17166: 1509464, 1532944
- nagpalm7: 1543581
- saschanaz: 1500748, 1550949, 1551893
- sonali18317: 1151735, 1395824
- trushita: 1494948, 1496193
- Alex Catarineu: 1542309
- Ananth: 1546277
- Andre KENY: 1542904, 1542906
- Arlak: 1445923
- Arpit Bharti: 1483077, 1531791, 1543043
- Brenda adel: 1474759
- Camil Staps: 1513492
- Christina Cheung: 1549800
- Christoph Walcher
: 1530138
- Chujun Lu: 1522858, 1545129, 1548390
- DILIP: 1548742
- Daiki Ueno: 1511989
- Damien: 1539089, 1542187
- Dave Justice: 1522848
- Derek: 1545697, 1550902
- Emily McMinn: 1551566, 1551613
- Fabio Alessandrelli: 1529695
- Hamzah Akhtar: 1507368
- Ivan Yung: 1519884
- Jason Kratzer: 1513071
- Jeremy Ir: 1548341
- Kenny Levinsen: 1467127, 1546098
- Kevin Jacobs: 1515465, 1532757, 1535210
- Khyati Agarwal: 1469694, 1520711, 1524359, 1524362, 1529981, 1533290, 1540283
- Mariana Meireles: 1546521
- Matthew Finkel: 1478438, 1480877
- Megan Bailey: 1545270
- Miriam: 1537740
- Mirko Brodesser: 1057858, 1165211, 1374045, 1446722, 1540632, 1545359, 1549283, 1549696, 1550671, 1551857
- Mohd Umar Alam: 1533533
- Myeongjun Go: 1512171, 1517993
- Paul Morris: 1531870
- Paul Zühlcke: 1372033, 1412561, 1540685, 1549261, 1550647
- Rob Lemley: 1491371
- Ruihui Yan: 1508819
- Sean Feng: 1531917, 1533861, 1551935
- Sebastian Streich: 1386214, 1402530, 1444503, 1539853, 1546913
- Srujana Peddinti: 1212103, 1259660, 1451127, 1477832
- TheQwertiest: 1526245
- Thomas: 1521917
- TomS: 1514766
- Valentin MILLET: 1456269, 1456962, 1530178
- Vrinda Singhal: 1424287
- anthony: 1540771
- ariasuni
: 1394376
- emanuela: 1521956
- hafsa: 1494469
- jaril: 1537884, 1538054, 1544240, 1547858, 1549777
