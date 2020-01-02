Firefox 72 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 72, we are pleased to welcome the 36 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

bayyatej.dev: 1576915

ian_tong: 1592623

jeff.lin.97: 1593919

jeffinsam: 1592270, 1597700, 1597741, 1597881, 1597893, 1597979, 1598348, 1598528, 1598539, 1600476, 1600483, 1600484, 1600486

u566121: 1247260

xuelitan123: 1570477

Alex J Garcia: 1565978, 1576672

Anujan: 1590195

Beatriz Rizental: 1365529

Benjamin De Kosnik: 1580077

Bert Peers: 1571971, 1571972, 1596769, 1596786, 1599644

Bhopesh Bassi: 1391239

Carson Greene: 1576911

Dan Walsh: 1590358, 1597237

Dorel Luca: 1581722

Emily McDonough: 1588017, 1591925

Erik Nordin: 1597642

Hayden Huang: 1593831

Jacob Stenson: 1591007, 1591989, 1592637, 1594082, 1597214

James Hooks: 1585806

James Jahns: 1576918, 1591474

Jim Mason: 969322

Kurt Miller: 1586912

Kyle Kim: 1570502

Lougenia Bailey: 1588948

Philip Jägenstedt: 1589056

Raymond Liu: 1214556

Richard G: 1589333

Rohit Awate: 1589072

Sam Mauldin: 1592189

Sid Vishnoi: 1575144, 1594306

Subhamoy: 1595085, 1597959

Taylor Southorn: 1371687, 1577073

Thomas Kosmas: 1573781, 1590064

Tony Wang: 1595256

Travis Long: 1592315

Vadim: 1592433