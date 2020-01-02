Firefox 72 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 72, we are pleased to welcome the 36 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- bayyatej.dev: 1576915
- ian_tong: 1592623
- jeff.lin.97: 1593919
- jeffinsam: 1592270, 1597700, 1597741, 1597881, 1597893, 1597979, 1598348, 1598528, 1598539, 1600476, 1600483, 1600484, 1600486
- u566121: 1247260
- xuelitan123: 1570477
- Alex J Garcia: 1565978, 1576672
- Anujan: 1590195
- Beatriz Rizental: 1365529
- Benjamin De Kosnik: 1580077
- Bert Peers: 1571971, 1571972, 1596769, 1596786, 1599644
- Bhopesh Bassi: 1391239
- Carson Greene: 1576911
- Dan Walsh: 1590358, 1597237
- Dorel Luca: 1581722
- Emily McDonough: 1588017, 1591925
- Erik Nordin: 1597642
- Hayden Huang: 1593831
- Jacob Stenson: 1591007, 1591989, 1592637, 1594082, 1597214
- James Hooks: 1585806
- James Jahns: 1576918, 1591474
- Jim Mason: 969322
- Kurt Miller: 1586912
- Kyle Kim: 1570502
- Lougenia Bailey: 1588948
- Philip Jägenstedt: 1589056
- Raymond Liu: 1214556
- Richard G: 1589333
- Rohit Awate: 1589072
- Sam Mauldin: 1592189
- Sid Vishnoi: 1575144, 1594306
- Subhamoy: 1595085, 1597959
- Taylor Southorn: 1371687, 1577073
- Thomas Kosmas: 1573781, 1590064
- Tony Wang: 1595256
- Travis Long: 1592315
- Vadim: 1592433
