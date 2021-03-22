Contributors To Firefox 87

With the release of Firefox 87 we are delighted introduce the contributors who’ve shipped their first code changes to Firefox in this release, all of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent, committed individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

jgoerzen: 1511151

support.refragate: 1640153

Addons: 1693199

Aditi: 1685809

Alexander Meißner: 1691712

Andrei Petcu: 1689119

Anurag Kalia anuragkalia: 1688504, 1689282

Forrest: 1460299

George White: 1688510

Leli: 1690276

Michael Hofmann: 1684365

Pawan Verma: 1688503

Pierre TALLOTTE: 1688695

Sachin Chauhan: 1688511

Sunday Mgbogu: 1588616, 1692349

TANWEER ALI: 1685808, 1688502

achmurali: 1442053

james: 1691274

rsjtdrjgfuzkfg: 1679723