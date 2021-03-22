Contributors To Firefox 87

With the release of Firefox 87 we are delighted introduce the contributors who’ve shipped their first code changes to Firefox in this release, all of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent, committed individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- jgoerzen: 1511151
- support.refragate: 1640153
- Addons: 1693199
- Aditi: 1685809
- Alexander Meißner: 1691712
- Andrei Petcu: 1689119
- Anurag Kalia anuragkalia: 1688504, 1689282
- Forrest: 1460299
- George White: 1688510
- Leli: 1690276
- Michael Hofmann: 1684365
- Pawan Verma: 1688503
- Pierre TALLOTTE: 1688695
- Sachin Chauhan: 1688511
- Sunday Mgbogu: 1588616, 1692349
- TANWEER ALI: 1685808, 1688502
- achmurali: 1442053
- james: 1691274
- rsjtdrjgfuzkfg: 1679723
