Contributors to Firefox 81 (and 80, whoops)

Errata: In our release notes for Firefox 80, we forgot to mention all the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 10 of whom were brand new volunteers! We’re grateful for their efforts, and apologize for not giving them the recognition they’re due on time. Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

sraturi: 1649272

szabka: 1622692

Ahmed Sobeh: 1644976

Alexey Izbyshev: 1651764

Angus Sawyer: 1266808, 1536674

Anwesha: 1622734

Bruno Bartolomasi: 1646087, 1649686

DH Kim: 1643130

Elaine Neoh: 1653431

Kanishk: 1380676, 1637931, 1647260, 1650713

Sarah Bird: 1647501

Tiger Oakes: 1602126, 1605688

akshay: 1622662

As well, with the release of Firefox 81 we are once again honoured to welcome the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox with this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers. Again, please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions: