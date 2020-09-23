about:community

Contributors to Firefox 81 (and 80, whoops)

Errata: In our release notes for Firefox 80, we forgot to mention all the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 10 of whom were brand new volunteers! We’re grateful for their efforts, and apologize for not giving them the recognition they’re due on time. Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

As well, with the release of Firefox 81 we are once again honoured to welcome the developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox with this release, 18 of whom were brand new volunteers. Again, please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

