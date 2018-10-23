Firefox 63 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 63, we are pleased to welcome the 53 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 44 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- changqing.li: 1480315
- lifanfzeng: 1446923
- omersid: 1472170
- polly.shaw: 356831, 1482224
- rahul.shivaprasad: 1478883
- spillner: 260562
- starsmarsjupitersaturn: 1466428
- Akshay Chiwhane: 1465046
- Alexis Deschamps: 1476034
- Aniket Kadam: 1460355
- Ankita Tanwar: 1330544
- Arshad Kazmi: 1396684, 1443861, 1462678, 1483073, 1484925, 1486313
- Arthur Iakab: 1481664
- Ashley Hauck: 1440648, 1449540, 1449985, 1456973, 1471371, 1472126, 1473228, 1473230, 1476921, 1484708, 1486584
- Christian Salinas: 1484904
- Corentin Noël: 1438051
- David Heiberg: 1476661
- Denis Palmeiro: 785922, 1482560, 1485738
- Devika Sugathan: 1375220, 1472121, 1483810
- Diego Pino: 1357636, 1405022, 1482200, 1482230
- Emma Malysz: 1454358, 1465866
- ExE Boss: 1371951, 1391464, 1473130, 1482411, 1482498, 1482693
- Florens Verschelde: 1464348, 1476590, 1477586, 1479750, 1483782, 1487785
- Gabriel Vîjială: 1334940, 1471408, 1471646, 1471660, 1472236, 1473313, 1473610, 1474342, 1474572, 1474575, 1474869, 1476165, 1480120, 1480187, 1480875, 1481834, 1483586
- Imanol Fernandez: 1470348, 1474847, 1475270, 1476380, 1478754, 1479424, 1481393, 1482613, 1483397, 1487079, 1487115, 1487825
- Israel Madueme: 1468821
- Jennifer Wilde: 1482972
- Liam: 1472163
- Léo Paquet: 1413283
- Mihir Karbelkar: 1474365
- Mitch Ament: 1477335
- Ondrej Zoder: 1472611, 1481392
- Pavan Veginati: 1470034
- Petru Gurita: 1319793, 1445216, 1468750, 1471144, 1473520
- Philipp Hancke: 1481557, 1481725, 1481851
- Preeti: 696385
- Raynald Mirville: 1476552
- Robert Bartlensky: 1471943, 1472672, 1472676, 1472681, 1473278, 1473951, 1474928, 1474967, 1474973, 1475282, 1475283, 1475949, 1475964, 1476009, 1476011, 1476014, 1476015, 1476016, 1476313, 1476314, 1476340, 1476565, 1476603, 1476640, 1476644, 1476645, 1476657, 1477707, 1479401
- Roland Mutter Michael: 1467555
- Ruslan Bekenev: 1400775
- Sahil Bhosale: 1478855, 1479605, 1481401, 1481724, 1483813
- Sandeep Bypina: 1476137
- Scott Downe: 1476045, 1485528
- Sean Voisen: 1466722
- Siddhant: 1478267
- Sriharsha: 1484949
- Suriyaa Sundararuban: 1481409, 1481532, 1482419, 1482708
- Wambui: 1400233
- Yaron Tausky: 1264182, 1433916, 1455078, 1480702, 1483505
- Yash Johar: 1485185
- Yuan Lyu: 1441295
- makmm // v0idifier: 1476580
- pdknsk: 1459425, 1464257, 1477858, 1481237, 1484556
- rugk: 1474095
No responses yet
Post a comment