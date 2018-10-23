Firefox 63 new contributors

With the release of Firefox 63, we are pleased to welcome the 53 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 44 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

changqing.li: 1480315

lifanfzeng: 1446923

omersid: 1472170

polly.shaw: 356831, 1482224

rahul.shivaprasad: 1478883

spillner: 260562

starsmarsjupitersaturn: 1466428

Akshay Chiwhane: 1465046

Alexis Deschamps: 1476034

Aniket Kadam: 1460355

Ankita Tanwar: 1330544

Arshad Kazmi: 1396684, 1443861, 1462678, 1483073, 1484925, 1486313

Arthur Iakab: 1481664

Ashley Hauck: 1440648, 1449540, 1449985, 1456973, 1471371, 1472126, 1473228, 1473230, 1476921, 1484708, 1486584

Christian Salinas: 1484904

Corentin Noël: 1438051

David Heiberg: 1476661

Denis Palmeiro: 785922, 1482560, 1485738

Devika Sugathan: 1375220, 1472121, 1483810

Diego Pino: 1357636, 1405022, 1482200, 1482230

Emma Malysz: 1454358, 1465866

ExE Boss: 1371951, 1391464, 1473130, 1482411, 1482498, 1482693

Florens Verschelde: 1464348, 1476590, 1477586, 1479750, 1483782, 1487785

Gabriel Vîjială: 1334940, 1471408, 1471646, 1471660, 1472236, 1473313, 1473610, 1474342, 1474572, 1474575, 1474869, 1476165, 1480120, 1480187, 1480875, 1481834, 1483586

Imanol Fernandez: 1470348, 1474847, 1475270, 1476380, 1478754, 1479424, 1481393, 1482613, 1483397, 1487079, 1487115, 1487825

Israel Madueme: 1468821

Jennifer Wilde: 1482972

Liam: 1472163

Léo Paquet: 1413283

Mihir Karbelkar: 1474365

Mitch Ament: 1477335

Ondrej Zoder: 1472611, 1481392

Pavan Veginati: 1470034

Petru Gurita: 1319793, 1445216, 1468750, 1471144, 1473520

Philipp Hancke: 1481557, 1481725, 1481851

Preeti: 696385

Raynald Mirville: 1476552

Robert Bartlensky: 1471943, 1472672, 1472676, 1472681, 1473278, 1473951, 1474928, 1474967, 1474973, 1475282, 1475283, 1475949, 1475964, 1476009, 1476011, 1476014, 1476015, 1476016, 1476313, 1476314, 1476340, 1476565, 1476603, 1476640, 1476644, 1476645, 1476657, 1477707, 1479401

Roland Mutter Michael: 1467555

Ruslan Bekenev: 1400775

Sahil Bhosale: 1478855, 1479605, 1481401, 1481724, 1483813

Sandeep Bypina: 1476137

Scott Downe: 1476045, 1485528

Sean Voisen: 1466722

Siddhant: 1478267

Sriharsha: 1484949

Suriyaa Sundararuban: 1481409, 1481532, 1482419, 1482708

Wambui: 1400233

Yaron Tausky: 1264182, 1433916, 1455078, 1480702, 1483505

Yash Johar: 1485185

Yuan Lyu: 1441295

makmm // v0idifier: 1476580

pdknsk: 1459425, 1464257, 1477858, 1481237, 1484556

rugk: 1474095