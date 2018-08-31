Firefox 62 new contributors

With the upcoming release of Firefox 62, we are pleased to welcome the 48 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 35 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
Himanshuteli: 1460883
assiya.khuzyakhmetova: 1468328
bobslept: 1420894, 1440610, 1459111, 1460675, 1461372, 1461376
constfilin: 1428434, 1446721
lucas05: 1462285, 1464414
maharsh312: 1463645, 1464321
menantea: 1462566
rahul0379: 1458580
sahith.reddy: 1455965
Adam D. Walling: 1463139
Ahilya Sinha: 1462613, 1463730, 1466514, 1467332, 1468869
Alex: 1445261, 1447978
Andreea Pavel: 1461964, 1461968, 1461972, 1461978, 1465370, 1465372, 1465373, 1465375, 1465378, 1468199, 1468203
Anny Gakhokidze: 1351193, 1464205, 1464211
Anthony: 1451840
Barry Chen: 1465581
Bhavesh: 1466098
Bianca Danforth: 1462725, 1465685, 1465694, 1465697, 1465698, 1465703, 1465704, 1465707
Bogdan Tara: 1465427
Carol Ng: 694735, 1417577, 1435000
Chris Adams: 1014090
Cristina Coroiu: 1468201, 1468202
David Walsh: 1455750
Dipen Patel: 1463936
Evan Klitzke: 1438136, 1460810
Felix Weinrank : 1464917
George Echim: 1439935
Harry Twyford: 1454231
Jay Lim: 1436615
Johannes Willbold: 1432918, 1432922, 1432934, 1432936, 1433093, 1436080, 1438289, 1467502
Jon Buckley: 1463534
Kashav Madan: 1466611, 1470251
Kristen Wright: 1459363, 1459367, 1460682, 1462138
Micah Tigley: 1450930
Mihir Iyer: 1464165
Morgan Reschenberg: 1461979, 1463589
Natalia Csoregi: 1461959, 1461962, 1461963, 1461975, 1465369, 1465414, 1468197
Noemi Erli: 1468200
Ognjen Galic: 1264557
Peter Simonyi: 1445383, 1465692
Raul Gurzau: 1461960
Rick Waldron: 1457560
Robert Xiao: 1452442
Simon Brand: 1461375
Sofia Carrillo: 1463834, 1464235, 1468688
Tanushree Podder: 1458711
Yusuf Sermet: 1460787, 1463599, 1465250, 1465936, 1468268
