Firefox 62 new contributors

Josh Matthews

No responses yet

With the upcoming release of Firefox 62, we are pleased to welcome the 48 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 35 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:

  • Himanshuteli: 1460883
  • assiya.khuzyakhmetova: 1468328
  • bobslept: 1420894, 1440610, 1459111, 1460675, 1461372, 1461376
  • constfilin: 1428434, 1446721
  • lucas05: 1462285, 1464414
  • maharsh312: 1463645, 1464321
  • menantea: 1462566
  • rahul0379: 1458580
  • sahith.reddy: 1455965
  • Adam D. Walling: 1463139
  • Ahilya Sinha: 1462613, 1463730, 1466514, 1467332, 1468869
  • Alex: 1445261, 1447978
  • Andreea Pavel: 1461964, 1461968, 1461972, 1461978, 1465370, 1465372, 1465373, 1465375, 1465378, 1468199, 1468203
  • Anny Gakhokidze: 1351193, 1464205, 1464211
  • Anthony: 1451840
  • Barry Chen: 1465581
  • Bhavesh: 1466098
  • Bianca Danforth: 1462725, 1465685, 1465694, 1465697, 1465698, 1465703, 1465704, 1465707
  • Bogdan Tara: 1465427
  • Carol Ng: 694735, 1417577, 1435000
  • Chris Adams: 1014090
  • Cristina Coroiu: 1468201, 1468202
  • David Walsh: 1455750
  • Dipen Patel: 1463936
  • Evan Klitzke: 1438136, 1460810
  • Felix Weinrank : 1464917
  • George Echim: 1439935
  • Harry Twyford: 1454231
  • Jay Lim: 1436615
  • Johannes Willbold: 1432918, 1432922, 1432934, 1432936, 1433093, 1436080, 1438289, 1467502
  • Jon Buckley: 1463534
  • Kashav Madan: 1466611, 1470251
  • Kristen Wright: 1459363, 1459367, 1460682, 1462138
  • Micah Tigley: 1450930
  • Mihir Iyer: 1464165
  • Morgan Reschenberg: 1461979, 1463589
  • Natalia Csoregi: 1461959, 1461962, 1461963, 1461975, 1465369, 1465414, 1468197
  • Noemi Erli: 1468200
  • Ognjen Galic: 1264557
  • Peter Simonyi: 1445383, 1465692
  • Raul Gurzau: 1461960
  • Rick Waldron: 1457560
  • Robert Xiao: 1452442
  • Simon Brand: 1461375
  • Sofia Carrillo: 1463834, 1464235, 1468688
  • Tanushree Podder: 1458711
  • Yusuf Sermet: 1460787, 1463599, 1465250, 1465936, 1468268

    • No responses yet

    Post a comment

    Post Your Comment