Firefox 61 new contributors

With the upcoming release of Firefox 61, we are pleased to welcome the 59 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 53 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions:
- cubouyaka: 1445220
- dora.tokio: 865615
- gilad.bau: 1445895
- kylemsguy: 1442061
- mayank9856: 1442884
- peter.bacalso: 1443292
- ryanro1997: 1445267
- smswessem: 1358240
- Aakanksha: 1444372, 1444853
- Abdoulaye O. LY: 1445732
- Aditya Khadse: 1441433
- Alex Morega: 1393881
- Alvaro Reina: 1440577
- Amin Al Hazwani: 1443771
- Amy Chan: 1444325, 1446975
- Andrei Hajdukewycz: 1458162
- Andrei Lazar: 1355389, 1431329
- Austin Lasher: 1421563
- Belén: 1450064, 1454350, 1454895
- Brian: 1442300
- Daniel Almeida: 1447950
- David McCurry: 859051
- Dylan Stokes: 1417883
- EdenChuang: 1440041, 1441709, 1443914
- Eliza Balazs: 1262679
- Igor Oliveira: 1455165
- Issei Horie: 1447941, 1452207, 1455353, 1458398
- Jake Nixon: 1441658
- Jens Hausdorf
: 1442442, 1447312
- Jon Kollari: 1441844
- Jordan Hu: 1383793
- Kiran: 1447956
- Lawson C: 1436549
- Leif Oines: 1454733
- Logan Smyth: 1450145
- Lucas Luna Souza: 1435232
- Martin Balfanz: 1449528
- Matthieu Baratte: 1429019
- Maxim Kupfer: 1434480
- Michael Calabrese: 1450098
- Michael Webster: 1445503
- Peter Dodds: 1434844
- Petru-Mugurel Lingurar: 1380850, 1423045, 1445798, 1452173, 1453154, 1453276
- Potch: 1446163
- Razvan Caliman: 1411664, 1443846, 1449885, 1449893, 1452986, 1455335
- Richard Pospesel: 1441327
- Sarah: 1431949, 1451211, 1454888
- Sean Reeise: 1441857, 1446925, 1448081
- Shivansh: 1439888
- Sören Hentzschel: 1400805
- Takuro Ashie
: 1306529
- Tom Bannister: 1434710
- Tom Glowka: 1269468, 1402828, 1407515, 1420291, 1444594
- Trisha Gupta: 1388502, 1442280, 1443866, 1444054, 1444441, 1444445, 1444868
- Valentin Sánchez: 1354883
- Venkatesh: 1427025, 1445521
- Vlad Baicu: 1399388, 1425669, 1442054
- Yan Or: 1445969
- jason: 1442441
- kyrian: 1456100
No responses yet
Post a comment