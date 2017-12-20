Firefox is Now on Amazon Fire TV – Happy Holiday Watching

Fast for good, just right for watching video at home

As many of us prepare to be with families and close friends for the holidays, I’m excited to announce that Mozilla is bringing the speed of Firefox and the power of the web onto the TV with an established family of streaming media devices, just in time for the holidays.

As of this morning we have shipped Firefox for Fire TV, a browser for discovering and watching web video on the big screen TV for users to install on their Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV stick. The app is now available on 2nd generation or newer devices in the Amazon Appstore for free, aimed at U.S. customers, but available for anyone else that wants to try.

It’s a sign of the strength of Firefox Quantum that Amazon came to us looking for a partner who could bring more of the full web to its customers. The team came together to port, design and release a best-in-class application designed for the 10-foot, leanback experience and that makes watching videos as easy as clicking, searching or entering a URL. With this in-product application, we will be able to continue to drive our mission and reach existing and new users no matter what device they’re using.

“Our goal is to make it easy for customers to access the broadest range of content in the world,” said Marc Whitten, vice president, Amazon Fire TV and Appstore. “We’re excited to bring web browsing to customers on every Fire TV device in every country where we’re sold.”

Especially on this wave of a successful release of Firefox Quantum, extending our top-notch browser experience into so many livingrooms was an opportunity too large to pass. It also gave us new avenues to deepen our relationships with consumers and extend our mission to an even wider audience.

We believe passionately that you should have the ability to get to watch what you want or view the web how you want to. So, if you already have a Fire TV, consider using Firefox for Fire TV. (And if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, you might want to add a Fire TV to your list.)

We hope you enjoy this last minute holiday gift from us, and expect more to come from Firefox for this and our other platforms, as we strive to bring our users the best the web can offer, keeping it open and accessible to all.