Mozilla Puts Its Trusted Stamp on VPN

Starting today, there’s a VPN on the market from a company you trust. The Mozilla VPN (Virtual Private Network) is now available on Windows, Android and iOS devices. This fast and easy-to-use VPN service is brought to you by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, and a trusted name in online consumer security and privacy services.

See for yourself how the Mozilla VPN works:

The first thing you may notice when you install the Mozilla VPN is how fast your browsing experience is. That’s because the Mozilla VPN is based on modern and lean technology, the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, is a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers.

You will also see an easy-to-use and simple interface for anyone who is new to VPN, or those who want to set it and get onto the web.

With no long-term contracts required, the Mozilla VPN is available for just $4.99 USD per month and will initially be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other countries this Fall.

In a market crowded by companies making promises about privacy and security, it can be hard to know who to trust. Mozilla has a reputation for building products that help you keep your information safe. We follow our easy to read, no-nonsense Data Privacy Principles which allow us to focus only on the information we need to provide a service. We don’t keep user data logs.

We don’t partner with third-party analytics platforms who want to build a profile of what you do online. And since the makers of this VPN are backed by a mission-driven company you can trust that the dollars you spend for this product will not only ensure you have a top-notch VPN, but also are making the internet better for everyone.

Last year, we beta tested our VPN service which provided encryption and device-level protection of your connection and information on the Web. Many users shared their thoughts on why they needed this service.

Some of the top reasons users cited for using a VPN:

Security for all your devices – Users are flocking to VPNs for added protection online. With Mozilla VPN you can be sure your activity is encrypted across all applications and websites, whatever device you are on.

– Users are flocking to VPNs for added protection online. With Mozilla VPN you can be sure your activity is encrypted across all applications and websites, whatever device you are on. Added protection for your private information – Over 50 percent of VPN users in the US and UK said that seeking protection when using public wi-fi was a top reason for choosing a VPN service.

– Over 50 percent of VPN users in the US and UK said that seeking protection when using public wi-fi was a top reason for choosing a VPN service. Browse more anonymously – Users care immensely about being anonymous when they choose to. A VPN is a key component as it encrypts all your traffic and protects your IP address and location.

– Users care immensely about being anonymous when they choose to. A VPN is a key component as it encrypts all your traffic and protects your IP address and location. Communicate more securely – Using a VPN can give an added layer of protection, ensuring every conversation you have is encrypted over the network.

In a world where unpredictability has become the “new normal,” we know that it’s more important than ever for you to feel safe, and for you to know that what you do online is your own business.

Check out the Mozilla VPN and download it from our website, Google Play store or Apple App store.

*Updated July 27, 2020 to reflect the availability of Mozilla VPN on iOS devices