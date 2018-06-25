Scanning for breached accounts with k-Anonymity

The new Firefox Monitor service will use anonymized range query API endpoints from Have I Been Pwned (HIBP). This new Firefox feature allows users to check for compromised online accounts while preserving their privacy.

Anonymizing Account Identifiers

Operations like ‘search’ often need plaintext, or simply-hashed data. But, as Cloudflare has described in their own HIBP integration, searching with plain account data introduces privacy & security risks that allow an adversary, or even the service itself, to use the data to breach the searched account.

As an alternative, a user search client could download an entire set of data. Unfortunately this practice discloses all the service data to the client, which could abuse the data of all other users.

Anonymized Data Sharing

To mitigate these risks, Mozilla is working with Troy Hunt – creator and maintainer of HIBP – to use new hash range query API endpoints for breached account data in the Firefox Monitor project.

Hash range queries add k-Anonymity to the data that Mozilla exchanges with HIBP. Data with k-Anonymity protects individuals who are the subjects of the data from re-identification while preserving the utility of the data.

When a user submits their email address to Firefox Monitor, it hashes the plaintext value and sends the first 6 characters to the HIBP API. For example, the value “ test@example.com ” hashes to 567159d622ffbb50b11b0efd307be358624a26ee . We send this hash prefix to the API endpoint:

GET https://haveibeenpwned.com/api/breachedaccount/range/567159

The API responds with many suffixes and the list of breaches that include the full value: