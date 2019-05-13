Introducing Josh and Jeremy to the SUMO team

Today the SUMO team would like to welcome Josh and Jeremy who will be joining our team from Boise, Idaho.

Josh and Jeremy will be joining our team to help out on Support for some of the new efforts Mozilla are working on towards creating a connected and integrated Firefox experience.

They will be helping out with new products, but also providing support on forums and social channels, as well as serving as an escalation point for hard to solve issues.

A bit about Josh:

Hey everyone! My name is Josh Wilson and I will be working as a contractor for Mozilla. I have been working in a variety of customer support and tech support jobs over the past ten years. I enjoy camping and hiking during the summers, and playing console RPG’s in the winters. I recently started cooking Indian food, but this has been quite the learning curve for me. I am so happy to be a part of the Mozilla community and look forward to offering my support.

A bit about Jeremy:

Hello! My name is Jeremy Sanders and I’m a contractor of Mozilla through a small company named PartnerHero. I’ve been working in the field of Information Technology since 2015 and have been working with a variety of government, educational, and private entities. In my free time, I like to get out of the office and go fly fishing, camping, or hiking. I also play quite a few video games such as Counterstrike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. I am very excited to start my time here with Mozilla and begin working in conjunction with the community to provide support for users!

Please say hi to them when you see them!