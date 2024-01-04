Introducing Mandy and Donna

Hey everybody,

I’m so thrilled to start 2024 with good news for you all. Mandy Cacciapaglia and Donna Kelly are joining our Customer Experience team as a Product Support Manager for Firefox and a Content Strategist. Here’s a bit from them both:

Mandy Cacciapaglia — Product Support Manager for Firefox

Hi there! Mandy here — I am Mozilla’s new Product Support Manager for Firefox. I’m so excited to collaborate with this awesome group, and dive into Firefox reporting, customer advocacy and feedback, and product support so we can keep elevating our amazing browser. I’m based in NYC, and outside of work you will find me watercolor painting, backpacking, or reading mysteries.

Donna Kelly — Content Strategist

Hi everyone! I’m Donna, and I am very happy to be here as your new Content Strategist on the Customer Experience team. I will be working on content strategy to improve our knowledge base, documentation, localization, and overall user experience!In my free time, I love hanging out with my dog (a rescue tri-pawd named Sundae), hiking, reading (big Stephen King fan), playing video games, and anything involving food. Looking forward to getting to know everyone!

You’ll hear more from them in our next community call (which will be on January 17). In the meantime, please join me to congratulate and welcome both of them into the team!