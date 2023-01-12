Introducing Erik Avila

Hey folks,

I’m delighted to introduce you to Erik Avila who is joining our team as an additional Community Support Advocate. Here’s a short intro from Erik:

Hi! I’m Erik. I’ll be helping the mobile support team to moderate and send responses to app reviews, also, I’ll help identify trends to track them. I’m very excited to help and work with you all.

Erik will be helping out with the Mobile Store Support initiative, alongside with Dayana. We also introduced him in the community call last week.

Please join me to congratulate and welcome Erik!