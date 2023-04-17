What’s up with SUMO – Q1 2023

Hi everybody,

I know some of you have been asking about the monthly blog post since January. We’re back today, with a summary of what happened in the past 3 months. This will be our new cadence for this kind of post. So please look out for our next edition by early July.

I hope the past 3 months have treated you well. Time surely flies so fast. We’ve done a lot of internal research for the past 3 months, but in Q2, I promise you will see more of me all around our various community channels.

Welcome note and shout-outs

Welcome to Kim Jae Woo, Henry Green, Jason Hoyle, Ifeoma, Ray Vermey, Ashfaq, Hisham, Peter, Varun, and Théo. Thanks for joining the Social and Mobile Store Support program!

Shout-outs to Tim Maks, Christophe, for participating in FOSDEM 2023! Also to Paul for his continued support for Mozfest over the years. You are all amazing!

Thanks to everybody for your participation in the Mozilla Support 2023 contributor survey. Your input and feedback are greatly appreciated. #MozLove to you all!

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki, and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

Community news

What happened at FOSDEM 2023? Check out this blog post!

Learn more about Mozilla.social initiative if you’re into the fediverse world.

Watch the recording of our community call in March if you haven’t already to learn more about SUI (Simplified User Interface) screenshot that Lucas shared.

It’s also highly recommended to watch our community call in April to catch up on the result of the contributor survey we’ve done in Q1.

Catch up

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in January, February and March! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of the Customer Experience weekly scrum meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest product updates.

Consider subscribe to Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates about Firefox from across different platforms.

Check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is currently doing.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Jan 2023 7,199,541 5.53% Feb 2023 7,288,066 2.88% Mar 2023 7,485,556 2.71%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale Jan 2023 pageviews (*) Feb 2023 pageviews (*) Mar 2023 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Apr, 17)(**) de 11.51% 10.34% 10.59% 98% fr 7.66% 6.81% 7.81% 89% zh-CN 5.05% 6.64% 7.27% 96% es 5.91% 5.67% 6.06% 25% ja 4.22% 4.11% 4.13% 46% ru 4.09% 3.98% 3.93% 100% pt-BR 3.00% 2.84% 3.39% 52% It 2.75% 2.79% 2.65% 99% pl 2.47% 2.24% 2.25% 88% zh-TW 0.61% 0.98% 1.47% 3%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages)

** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jan 2023 2,888 77.77% 10.28% 47.12% Feb 2023 2,752 66.10% 9.30% 54.79% Mar 2023 3,450 66.02% 8.19% 48.91%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total tweets Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Jan 2023 314 125 42 Feb 2023 344 140 62 Mar 2023 404 171 55

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:

Play Store Support

Channel Jan 2023 Total reviews Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Firefox for Android 5,710 250 90 Firefox Focus for Android 785 63 23

Channel Feb 2023 Total reviews Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Firefox for Android 5,025 173 46 Firefox Focus for Android 558 17 4

Channel Mar 2023 Total reviews Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Firefox for Android 5,741 270 69 Firefox Focus for Android 588 29 7

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months:

Product updates

To catch up on product releases update, please watch the recording of the Customer Experience scrum meeting from AirMozilla. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clickling on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.

