What’s up with SUMO – H1 2025

Hi everybody,
It’s been a long overdue since our last update. Previously, we shared these recaps on a quarterly basis, but this time, we’re trying out a slightly new format and cadence to keep things fresh and more in tune with what’s happening across the community.
In this post, we also include a broader set of data to give a clearer picture of how the community performed in H1 2025. We hope it helps highlight both what’s working well and where we have room for improvements.
Without further ado, let’s dive in!
Highlights
- We started the year strong with the Firefox Address Bar Test Day Event in January 2025, which was a great success. By the end of the campaign, 40% of the average Daily Active Users who tried the feature completed the survey, which is an impressive response rate. The feedback collected gave the product team valuable insights to help refine the feature ahead of a broader launch.
- In early February, a few of us were headed to Brussels for FOSDEM 2025. It was truly wonderful to finally be able to connect face to face again.
- In May 2025, we made the difficult decision to shut down the Social Support and Mobile Store Support to focus more on the Community Forums. This wasn’t a decision made lightly. We deeply appreciate the incredible dedication, time, and care that so many of you have invested in these programs over the years. We’re truly grateful for everything you’ve done to support users and represent Mozilla in these spaces that have made users feel heard, supported, and connected to our mission.
- We released the automatic spam moderation and topic classification to reduce moderation workload in early June. Posts that are clearly spam are now automatically marked as spam. By the end of June, we found that 87.85% of questions marked as spam automatically by this automation. This has significantly reduced the moderation workload previously handled by forum moderators, support agents, and CMs. We also noticed that the average spam rate per ISO week has increased to 40% in June (compared to 19% in the previous period), which may suggest that spam was previously under-reported. Huge kudos to the team who worked on this project. We can’t wait to learn more about what else we can do with this technology.
- Mozilla’s staff in the Customer Experience (CX) team went through several structural changes this year, with the departure of several members. Make sure to check out the Meet the Team page to see the most up-to-date team structure.
Community stats
Knowledge Base
In the Knowledge Base (KB) space, we saw a moderate increase in activity, with total revisions up by almost 5% and total articles growing by around 14%. Notably, the number of contributors rose to 105 (+14%), and reviewer participation increase
General stats
|Total en-US revisions
|731
|+4.9%
|Total articles
|226
|+14.1%
|Total revisions reviewed
|621
|-4.8%
|Total revisions approved
|599
|-5.1%
|Total backlog
|110
|+144.4%
|Total authors
|105
|+14.1%
|Total reviewers
|18
|+38.5%
|Average time to review (in hour)
|80.8
|-13.4%
Top KB contributors
|Contributor name
|Total revisions
|Total articles
|Total reviews
|AliceWyman
|602
|332
|365
|Pierre Mozinet
|132
|106
|–
|Mark Heijl
|109
|96
|–
|Michele Rodaro
|50
|46
|36
|Paul Wright
|25
|20
|5
Article Localization
In article localization, overall activity slightly declined, with total non-en-US revisions down 10.5%, and article count down 4.4%. Despite this, the number of authors and reviewers increased by 4.2% and 8%, respectively, showing sustained contributor engagement. Review efficiency notably improved, with average review time down by 41.6%.
General stats
|Total non en-US revisions
|3287
|-10.5%
|Total articles
|1908
|-4.4%
|Total revisions reviewed
|3015
|-10.3%
|Total revisions approved
|2991
|-10.4%
|Total backlog
|272
|-12.3%
|Total authors
|222
|+4.2%
|Total reviewers
|54
|+8%
|Average time to review (in hour)
|21.3
|-41.6%
Emerging localization contributors
|Contributor name
|Total responses
|Total threads engaged
|普莱是袋熊
|35
|32
|Rina Ledovskaya
|17
|17
|aledgx
|17
|16
Top localization contributors
|Contributor name
|Total revisions
|Total articles
|Total reviews
|Michele Rodaro (it)
|861
|360
|743
|Jim Spentzos (el)
|648
|445
|604
|Mark Heijl (nl)
|544
|349
|158
|Wxie (zh-CN)
|471
|296
|548
|Valery Ledovskoy (ru)
|440
|302
|443
Forum Support
Forum support activity saw a significant uptick, with valid questions rising 24.4% and contributor participation jumping 50%. However, challenges remain: the solve rate dropped by 20.8%, and OP reply rate fell by 24.1%, which may indicate reduced follow-up from users. The spam rate spiked to 23.76%, but reply rates improved slightly, and the average time to first reply dropped by 22.5%.
General stats
|Total valid questions
|18520
|+24.4%
|Spam rate
|23.76%
|+67.9%
|Reply rate
|50.9%
|+0.77%
|Solve rate
|5.07%
|-20.8%
|Total questions replied
|9422
|+26.3%
|Total responses
|11775
|10.2%
|Time to First Reply (in hour)
|23.88
|-22.5%
|Total new registration
|450k
|32.7%
|Total contributor
|969
|+50%
|Total new contributor
|587
|59.1%
|Helpful rate
|61.30%
|-1.05%
|OP reply rate
|23.71%
|-24.1%
Top forum contributors
|Contributor name
|Total responses
|Total threads engaged
|Avg helpful rate
|Jefferson Scher (en-US)
|1900
|1395
|76.07%
|Jonzn4SUSE (en-US)
|1284
|924
|38.52%
|Paul Wright (en-US)
|930
|871
|45.5%
|Gerardo (es)
|719
|651
|50.85%
|@next (it)
|658
|538
|51.47%
|Mark Heijl (nl)
|197
|159
|66.67%
|Selim (tr)
|164
|120
|57.14
|Poljos-moz (cs)
|84
|73
|42.86%
|Ansamb (cs)
|79
|73
|42.86%
|Samuel Santos (pt-BR)
|118
|116
|71.43%
|Balázs Meskó (hu)
|59
|55
|100%
|Vexi (sl)
|3
|3
|100%
Emerging forum contributors
|Contributor name
|Total responses
|Total threads engaged
|Avg helpful rate
|Denys
|544
|461
|57.5%
|Jeff-g
|137
|124
|13.51%
|Mutaz Awad
|102
|96
|35.29%
|Mark
|95
|89
|45.98%
|Logosor
|67
|60
|50%
Stay connected with the community
Join the Conversation
- Participate in ongoing discussions on the Contributor Forum to catch up on the latest updates and share your input.
- Drop by our Matrix channel for more casual chats with fellow contributors.
Attend Our Monthly Community Call
- Every month, we host a community call to share updates about Firefox and community activities. Watch past recordings from 2025!
- Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. Don’t feel pressured to turn on your camera or speak if you’re not comfortable. You can also:
- Submit your questions ahead of time via the Contributor Forum or Matrix
- Lurk silently and absorb the updates—your presence is still valued!
Stay Informed
- Follow the SUMO Blog for the latest community news and updates.
- Subscribe to the Mozilla Community Newsletter to see what’s happening across the wider Mozilla ecosystem.
- Sign up for the Firefox Daily Digest (Mon–Fri) for curated Firefox news and updates from around the web.
Explore What We’re Building
- Curious about what the platform team is working on? Visit the SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is cooking in the engine room.
- You can also view our latest release notes to stay informed about recent changes and improvements.
