What’s up with SUMO – H1 2025

Hi everybody,

It’s been a long overdue since our last update. Previously, we shared these recaps on a quarterly basis, but this time, we’re trying out a slightly new format and cadence to keep things fresh and more in tune with what’s happening across the community.

In this post, we also include a broader set of data to give a clearer picture of how the community performed in H1 2025. We hope it helps highlight both what’s working well and where we have room for improvements.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Highlights

We started the year strong with the Firefox Address Bar Test Day Event in January 2025, which was a great success. By the end of the campaign, 40% of the average Daily Active Users who tried the feature completed the survey, which is an impressive response rate. The feedback collected gave the product team valuable insights to help refine the feature ahead of a broader launch.

In early February, a few of us were headed to Brussels for FOSDEM 2025. It was truly wonderful to finally be able to connect face to face again.

In May 2025, we made the difficult decision to shut down the Social Support and Mobile Store Support to focus more on the Community Forums. This wasn’t a decision made lightly. We deeply appreciate the incredible dedication, time, and care that so many of you have invested in these programs over the years. We’re truly grateful for everything you’ve done to support users and represent Mozilla in these spaces that have made users feel heard, supported, and connected to our mission.

We released the automatic spam moderation and topic classification to reduce moderation workload in early June. Posts that are clearly spam are now automatically marked as spam. By the end of June, we found that 87.85% of questions marked as spam automatically by this automation. This has significantly reduced the moderation workload previously handled by forum moderators, support agents, and CMs. We also noticed that the average spam rate per ISO week has increased to 40% in June (compared to 19% in the previous period), which may suggest that spam was previously under-reported. Huge kudos to the team who worked on this project. We can’t wait to learn more about what else we can do with this technology.

Mozilla’s staff in the Customer Experience (CX) team went through several structural changes this year, with the departure of several members. Make sure to check out the Meet the Team page to see the most up-to-date team structure.

Community stats

Knowledge Base

In the Knowledge Base (KB) space, we saw a moderate increase in activity, with total revisions up by almost 5% and total articles growing by around 14%. Notably, the number of contributors rose to 105 (+14%), and reviewer participation increase

General stats

Total en-US revisions 731 +4.9% Total articles 226 +14.1% Total revisions reviewed 621 -4.8% Total revisions approved 599 -5.1% Total backlog 110 +144.4% Total authors 105 +14.1% Total reviewers 18 +38.5% Average time to review (in hour) 80.8 -13.4%

Top KB contributors

Contributor name Total revisions Total articles Total reviews AliceWyman 602 332 365 Pierre Mozinet 132 106 – Mark Heijl 109 96 – Michele Rodaro 50 46 36 Paul Wright 25 20 5

Article Localization

In article localization, overall activity slightly declined, with total non-en-US revisions down 10.5%, and article count down 4.4%. Despite this, the number of authors and reviewers increased by 4.2% and 8%, respectively, showing sustained contributor engagement. Review efficiency notably improved, with average review time down by 41.6%.

General stats

Total non en-US revisions 3287 -10.5% Total articles 1908 -4.4% Total revisions reviewed 3015 -10.3% Total revisions approved 2991 -10.4% Total backlog 272 -12.3% Total authors 222 +4.2% Total reviewers 54 +8% Average time to review (in hour) 21.3 -41.6%

Emerging localization contributors

Contributor name Total responses Total threads engaged 普莱是袋熊 35 32 Rina Ledovskaya 17 17 aledgx 17 16

Top localization contributors

Contributor name Total revisions Total articles Total reviews Michele Rodaro (it) 861 360 743 Jim Spentzos (el) 648 445 604 Mark Heijl (nl) 544 349 158 Wxie (zh-CN) 471 296 548 Valery Ledovskoy (ru) 440 302 443

Forum Support

Forum support activity saw a significant uptick, with valid questions rising 24.4% and contributor participation jumping 50%. However, challenges remain: the solve rate dropped by 20.8%, and OP reply rate fell by 24.1%, which may indicate reduced follow-up from users. The spam rate spiked to 23.76%, but reply rates improved slightly, and the average time to first reply dropped by 22.5%.

General stats

Total valid questions 18520 +24.4% Spam rate 23.76% +67.9% Reply rate 50.9% +0.77% Solve rate 5.07% -20.8% Total questions replied 9422 +26.3% Total responses 11775 10.2% Time to First Reply (in hour) 23.88 -22.5% Total new registration 450k 32.7% Total contributor 969 +50% Total new contributor 587 59.1% Helpful rate 61.30% -1.05% OP reply rate 23.71% -24.1%

Top forum contributors

Emerging forum contributors

Contributor name Total responses Total threads engaged Avg helpful rate Denys 544 461 57.5% Jeff-g 137 124 13.51% Mutaz Awad 102 96 35.29% Mark 95 89 45.98% Logosor 67 60 50%

Stay connected with the community

Join the Conversation

Participate in ongoing discussions on the Contributor Forum to catch up on the latest updates and share your input.

Drop by our Matrix channel for more casual chats with fellow contributors.

Attend Our Monthly Community Call

Every month, we host a community call to share updates about Firefox and community activities. Watch past recordings from 2025!

Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. Don’t feel pressured to turn on your camera or speak if you’re not comfortable. You can also: Submit your questions ahead of time via the Contributor Forum or Matrix Lurk silently and absorb the updates—your presence is still valued!



