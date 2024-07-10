What’s up with SUMO – Q2 2024

Hi everybody,
As we wrap up the second quarter of 2024, it’s time to reflect on our accomplishments and the ongoing efforts within our community. It’s been a busy Q2. And many of you have made some of that work possible by really jumping in to help. It’s time to celebrate and look back on our accomplishments before we gather more strength again to continue our fights for the healthy internet.
Welcome note and shout-outs
- Welcome to Basil Iqbal, Christian Lin, Sulaiman, Karan S, Dmitry K, and Isaac H. Thanks for joining the Social and Mobile Store Support program!
- Huge thanks to Marcelo, Luis A. Sánchez, Gerardo, Pierre, Artist, Cláudio, Wim, Tim, Mark H, Michele, Chris, Jim, Selim, Mahtab, Fauzan & Lidya, Haoran & Wxie, Irvin, Ronx & Bob, Hyeonseok, Daisuke, Quế Tùng, and Dmitry for helping out with localization work for the Firefox 3rd party installer campaign!
- Thanks to those who take care of the locale-specific forums in SUMO. Next for taking care of Italian, poljos and Ansam for taking care of cs, Gerardo for taking care of Spanish, Balázs Meskó for taking care of Hungarian, Selim for taking care of Turkish, and Wim for taking care of the newly opened NL forum. You’ve been wonderful, and your contribution is highly appreciated.
If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.
Community news
- We shared the community strategy and the result of the contributor survey 2024 on the community call in May. Check it out if you haven’t got a chance to!
- Wiki page for Firefox release just got a new face since version 126. Check it out and let Kiki know if you have feedback on how to improve it!
- There’s a lot going on with content in SUMO. Make sure you’re updated with what we’re up to.
- There was an incident which caused X/Twitter to break on Firefox with Enhanced Tracking Protection set to strict mode (recap of the incident is in Firefox 126 wikipage), but we quickly react by posting a status update of the incident.
- Check out our new guideline on how to report inappropriate content in SUMO. This might be quite handy to share with new users!
- Check out the Firefox Reddit AMA if you haven’t!
- We released the Firefox 3rd party installer campaign on June 14, 2024! There’s still time to participate before we end the campaign on July 14!
- We released the first edition of the Contributor spotlight content last month featuring Wensheng Xie. Stay tuned for the next edition!
Platform updates
- We released a bunch of stuff with Kitsune 1.0.3 on May 15, 2024. There’s a recap of this release here, which includes group messaging capability, in-product indicator on a KB, and Google Analytics migration. You can also check out the full release note on GitHub.
- On May 30, 2024, we released an exciting change in Kitsune, which is KB metadata information. We also released an improvement to the article metadata with the release of Kitsune 1.0.6 on June 5, 2024. You may see this contributor thread to read the recap of this release.
Stay updated
- Join our discussions in the contributor forum to see what’s happening in the latest release on Desktop and mobile.
- Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in April, May, and June! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.
- If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of our bi-weekly Release Meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest product releases. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clicking on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.
- Consider subscribing to Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates (Mon-Fri) about Firefox from across the internet.
- Check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is cooking in the engine room. Also, check out this page to see our latest release notes
Community stats
I still haven’t got my hands on GA4 data, so stay tuned for KB and localization stats!
KB
KB pageviews (*)
* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only
|Month
|Page views
|Vs previous month
|Apr 2024
|May 2024
|Jun 2024
Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:
KB Localization
Top 10 locales based on total page views
|Locale
|Apr 2024 (*)
|May 2024 (*)
|Jun 2024 (*)
|Localization progress (per July 8)(**)
|de
|91%
|fr
|86%
|zh-CN
|100%
|es
|24%
|ja
|36%
|ru
|100%
|pt-BR
|41%
|It
|100%
|pl
|83%
|zh-TW
|3%
* Locale pageviews is an overall pageview from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale
Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:
Forum Support
Forum stats
|Month
|Total questions
|Answer rate within 72 hrs
|Solved rate within 72 hrs
|Forum helpfulness
|Apr 2024
|2,514
|72.20%
|11.14%
|71.25%
|May 2024
|2,529
|63.31%
|10.24%
|64.57%
|Jun 2024
|2,421
|63.82%
|10.24%
|65.45%
Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:
Social Support
|Month
|Total replies
|Total moderation by contributors
|Reply conversion rate
|Apr 2024
|22
|54
|40.74%
|May 2024
|26
|55
|47.27%
|Jun 2024
|28
|78
|35.90%
Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:
Play Store Support
|Month
|Total replies
|Total interactions
|Reply conversion rate
|Apr 2024
|53
|166
|31.93%
|May 2024
|141
|271
|52.03%
|Jun 2024
|158
|279
|56.63%
Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months: