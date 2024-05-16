Kitsune Release Notes – May 15, 2024

See full platform release notes on GitHub.

New



Group messaging : Staff group members can send messages to groups as well as individual users.

: group members can send messages to groups as well as individual users. Staff group permissions : We are now using a user’s membership in the Staff group rather than the user’s is_staff attribute to determine elevated privileges like being able to send messages to groups or seeing restricted KB articles

: We are now using a user’s membership in the group rather than the user’s attribute to determine elevated privileges like being able to send messages to groups or seeing restricted KB articles In-product link on article page: You’ll now see an indicator on the KB article page for articles that are the target of in-product links. This is visible to users in the Staff group.

Changed



Conversion from GA3 to GA4 data API for gathering Google Analytics data: We recently migrated SUMO’s Google Analytics (GA) from GA3 to GA4. This has temporarily impacted our access to historical data on the SUMO KB Dashboard. Data will now be pulled from GA4, which only has data since April 10, 2024. The number of “Visits” for the “Last 90 days” and “Last year” will only reflect the data gathered since this date. Stay tuned for additional dashboard updates, including the inclusion of GA3 data.

Improved tabbed portion of the localization dashboard : Example https://support.allizom.org/de/localization

: Example https://support.allizom.org/de/localization Improved inbox and outbox message pages

Removed New Contributors link from the Contributor Tools: Discussions section of the top main menu (#1746)

Fixed



–