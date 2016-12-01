What’s Up with SUMO – 1st December

Greetings, SUMO Nation!

This is it! The start of the last month of the year, friends :-) We are kicking off the 12th month of 2016 with some news for your reading pleasure. Dig in!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

Reminder: Army of Awesome (as a “community trademark”) is going away. Please reach out to the Social Support team or ask in #sumo for more information.

Remember, you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox , @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)

If you see Firefox users asking about the “zero day exploit”, please let them know that “We have been made aware of the issue and are working on a fix. We will have more to say once the fix has been shipped.” ( some media context here



A polite reminder: please do not delete posts without an explanation to the poster in the forums, it can be frustrating to both the author and the user in the thread – thank you!



Over 280 edits in the KB in all locales in the last week – thank you so much, Editors & Reviewers!

The review of the l10n flow in Lithium has . a new version for your reading pleasure

for iOS Firefox for iOS 6.0 coming up your way before the end of this year, we hear! :-)





…and that’s it for today! So, what are you usually looking forward to about December? For me it would be the snow (not the case any more, sadly) and a few special dishes… Well, OK, also the fun party on the last night of the year in our calendar! Let us hear from you about your December picks – tell us in the forums or in the comments!