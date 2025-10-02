Ask a Fox: A full week celebration of community power

From September 22–28, the Mozilla Support team ran our first-ever Mozilla – Ask a Fox virtual hackathon. In collaboration with the Thunderbird team, we invited contributors, community members, and staff to jump into the Mozilla Community Forums, lend a hand to Firefox and Thunderbird users, and experience the power of Mozillians coming together.

Rallying the Community

The idea was simple: we want to bring not only our long time community members, but newcomers and Mozilla staff together for one-week of focused engagement. The result was extraordinary.

The event generated strong momentum for both new and returning community members. This was reflected in the significant growth in total contributors, which rose by 41.6 % .

. For the past year, our Community Forum had been struggling to maintain a strong reply rate as inbound questions grew. During the event, however, we achieved our highest weekly reply rate of the year , which was more than 50% above our daily average from the first half of 2025.

, which was more than 50% above our daily average from the first half of 2025. Time to first response (TTFR) also improved by 44.6%, which signal significant improvement in community responsiveness. The event also highlighted the importance of time to first response (TTFR) not just for users, but for the community as a whole. We saw a clear correlation: the faster users received their first reply, the more likely they were to return and continue the conversation.

Together, we showed just how responsive and effective our community can be when we rally around a common goal.

More Than Answering Forum Questions

Ask a Fox wasn’t only about answering questions—it was about connection. Throughout the week, we hosted special AMAs with the WebCompat, Web Performance, and Thunderbird teams, giving contributors the chance to engage directly with product experts. We also ran two Community Get Together calls to gather, share stories, and celebrate the spirit of collaboration.

For some added fun, we also launched a and ⚡ emoji hunt accross our Knowledge Base articles.

Recognizing contributors

We’re grateful for the incredible participation during the event and want to recognize the contributors who went above and beyond. Those who participated in our challenges should receive exclusive SUMO badges in their profile by now. And the following top five contributors for each product will soon receive a $25 swag voucher from us to shop our limited-edition Ask a Fox swag collection, available in the NA/EU swag store.

Firefox desktop (including Enterprise)

Congrats to Paul, Denyshon, Jonz4SUSE, @next, and jscher2000.

Firefox for Android

Congrats to Paul, TyDraniu, GerardoPcp04, Mad_Maks, and sjohnn.

Firefox for iOS

Congratulations to Paul, Simon.c.lord, TyDraniu, Mad_Maks, and Mozilla-assistent.

Thunderbird (including Thunderbird for Android)

Congratulations to Davidsk, Sfhowes, Mozilla98, MattAuSupport, and Christ1.

We also want to extend a warm welcome to newcomers who made impressive impact during the event: mozilla98, starretreat, sjohnn, Vexi, Mark, Mapenzi, cartdaniel437, hariiee1277, and thisisharsh7.

And finally, congratulations to Vincent, winner of the staff award for the highest number of replies during the week.

Ask a Fox was more than a campaign—it was a celebration of what makes Mozilla unique: a global community of people who care deeply about helping others and shaping a better web. Whether you answered one question or one hundred, your contribution mattered.

This event reminded us that when Mozillians come together, we can amplify our impact in powerful ways. And this is just the beginning—we’re excited to carry this momentum forward, continue improving the Community Forums, and build an even stronger, more responsive Mozilla community for everyone.