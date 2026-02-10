What’s up with SUMO – H2 2025

Hi everyone,

Highlights

The biggest highlight from H2 2025 was probably our first Ask a Fox event that brought contributors from both Firefox and Thunderbird together to respond to user questions in real time. Our total contributors aroused by 41.6 % , and we hit the highest weekly reply rate of the year during the event. The energy, collaboration, and collective impact of that week highlighted the power of coordinated community action, so much so that we're now exploring ways to make it a recurring event.

We launched the Semantic History Search campaign in September, which reaffirmed our community's strong interest in shaping early-stage features. Contributor participation in this testing phase showed once again how eager our communities are to help shape the future of Firefox.

The SUMO engineering team has also introduced Machine Translation (MT) for Knowledge Base articles that we first announced in August, with Italian and Spanish enabled later in September. This marked the start of a long-term effort to improve scalability and freshness of support content, particularly in core locales, where we've seen content freshness improve from 38% to 96% . At the same time, we recognize that this shift brought significant changes to long-established contributor workflows. We understand the rollout hasn't been without its bumps. For many in the community, it raised concerns about quality, trust, and the role of contributors in shaping localized content. These are important conversations and we remain committed to listening carefully, learning from your feedback, and making the transition as transparent and collaborative as possible. We sincerely appreciate the patience, feedback, and ongoing dedication of everyone who has helped us navigate this complex change together.

In October, we also helped host a Reddit AMA with Firefox leadership , and the response from the community was overwhelmingly positive. The thread generated 184 comments and 218 upvotes , making it our most engaging AMA on Reddit to date. This level of interaction reflects a strong appetite for direct and transparent conversations with users. The AMA not only created space for meaningful dialogue but also surfaced valuable insights that can inform future product decisions. Building on this momentum, we're committed to hosting more AMAs in the future to continue strengthening that connection.

Earlier in the year, we made the tough call to sunset Social Support and Mobile Store Support , a decision made to focus our energy and resources more intentionally on the Community Forums. While we know this transition wasn't easy for everyone, the impact became clear by year-end: reply rates rebounded from 49.9% in H2 2024 to 62% in average (May-December 2025) , a nearly 1 2% increase . This shift signaled that our community didn't just adapt, but they rallied, making the forum stronger, faster, and more effective than it had been in months.

We wrapped the year with a celebration of identity and collaboration. Kit, our charming new mascot, made its debut in November. And shortly after, we announced that Mozilla Connect officially joined forces with the SUMO team. The alignment felt natural, uniting support and feedback under one community umbrella.

Community stats

Forum Support

General stats

The forum continues to show encouraging signs of community growth and maturity. Most notably, the solve rate more than doubled, jumping by 124% to reach 11.9%. This is a clear signal that contributors are not only engaging with users, but successfully resolving their issues at a much higher rate. We also saw a 9.8% increase in OP reply rate, suggesting stronger two-way engagement between users and contributors.

Improvements in speed reinforce this trend: first response time dropped by nearly 30%, while time to resolution was cut in half, falling by 48.9%. Combined with a 12.7% rise in reply rate and 15.7% more threads being actively supported, these results point to a community that’s not just growing, but becoming more efficient, responsive, and impactful.

With the automatic spam moderation introduced in the first half of year, we’ve seen fewer total questions coming in H2 2025 but higher quality interactions overall. This shift suggests a more focused and intentional support environment. Taken together, these trends suggest that it’s time to elevate solve rate from a “nice to have” to a core success metric, a meaningful reflection of contributor expertise, community trust, and the maturity of our Community Forums.

Total valid questions 14803 (-20%) Reply rate 63.5 (+12.67%) Solve rate 11.9% (+124%) Total responses posted 14191 (+20.4%) Total threads interacted 9599 (+15.7%) Average first response time (in hour) 22.4 (-29.8%) Average time to resolution (in day) 2.55 (-48.9%) Total new registration 455k (+0.5%) Total contributors 963 (-1.3%) Helpful rate 60.8% (+3.92%) OP reply rate 27% (+9.8%)

Top forum contributors

All credit for this impressive performance goes to our incredible forum community, who continue to raise the bar with each quarter. Their dedication, consistency, and responsiveness are what make these results possible.

We’re proud to highlight the top 3 contributors on the English forum, along with the leading contributors across other locales. This shows a true reflection of the global impact of our support network.

Emerging forum contributors

Contributor name Total responses Total threads engaged George Kitsoukakis 202 171 Mark 136 110 sjohnn 65 45 t.r.ernst 64 60 Jeff-g 61 54

Knowledge Base

General stats

We’ve seen an impressive uptick in article contributions in the second half of 2025, with 925 revisions submitted to the English Knowledge Base, a 21.9% increase compared to the previous period. This continued growth reflects not just dedication, but real momentum of the growing spirit to keep our Knowledge Base fresh and helpful for users worldwide.

This level of participation directly supports our broader direction towards improving and streamlining the content request workflow. As we continue investing in clearer processes and better documentation, it’s clear that contributors are willing to step up when the pathway to impact is well defined.

Total en-US revisions 925 (+21.9%) Total articles 248 (+2.9%) Total revisions reviewed 821 (+19.9%) Total revisions approved 778 (+17.7%) Total authors 97 Total reviewers 19 (+11.8%)

Top KB contributors

The numbers may show progress, but the real story is the people behind them. Behind these revisions, 97 unique contributors stepped in to create the updates and 19 reviewers helped guide their contributions. And here’s just a glimpse of the top 5 contributors:

Contributor name Total revisions Total articles Total reviews AliceWyman 467 246 334 Pierre Mozinet 125 100 – Mark Heijl 101 88 – Michele Rodaro 50 46 35 Paul 26 21 5

Article Localization

The localization community delivered an outstanding performance in H2 2025, despite undergoing significant changes. We saw 4807 non-English revisions submitted, a 37.5% increase, covering 2664 articles across locales (+29.7%). In total, 4,259 revisions were approved and 4,296 reviewed, reflecting consistent contributor dedication to quality and accuracy. Most notably, 314 unique contributors stepped up to author content, representing a 54.7% increase from earlier this year.

These results are especially meaningful given the rollout of Machine Translation in August, a major shift in localization workflow that understandably sparked concern and discussion across the community. Adjusting to MT required both flexibility and trust, and we’re grateful that many contributors responded by showing up in full force. Your continued involvement ensured that translations remained thoughtful, context-aware, and aligned with Mozilla’s values of openness and quality. This success is a testament to the strength, resilience, and care of our contributor base, and we’re deeply grateful for your ongoing contribution.

General stats (minus sumoBot)

Total non en-US revisions 4807 (+37.5%) Total articles 2664 (+29.7%) Total revisions reviewed 4296 (+33.5%) Total revisions approved 4259 (+33.6%) Total authors 314 (+54.7%) Total reviewers 45 (-6%)

Top localization contributors

Contributor name Total revisions Total articles Total reviews Michele Rodaro (it) 819 393 801 Jim Spentzos (el) 727 566 555 Valery Ledovskoy (ru) 627 400 635 Mark Heijl (nl) 575 359 – Milupo (dsb & hsb) 460 224 330

Emerging localization contributors

Contributor name Total revisions Total articles 普莱是袋熊 (zh-CN) 35 31 Zhengyang3552 (zh-CN) 22 21 xanhAD (vi) 13 11

