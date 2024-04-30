What’s up with SUMO — Q1 2024

Hi everybody,

It’s always exciting to start a new year as it provides renewed spirit. Even more exciting because the CX team welcomed a few additional members this quarter, including Konstantina, who will be with us crafting better community experiences in SUMO. This is huge, since the SUMO community team has been under resourced for the past few years. I’m personally super excited about this. There are a few things that we’re working on internally, and I can’t wait to share them with you all. But first thing first, let’s read the recap of what happened and what we did in Q1 2024!

Welcome note and shout-outs

Thanks for joining the Social and Mobile Store Support program!

Welcome back to Erik L and Noah. It’s good to see you more often these days.

Shout-outs to Noah and Sören for their observations during the 125 release so we can take prompt actions on bug1892521 and bug1892612. Also, special thanks to Paul W for his direct involvement in the war room for the NordVPN incident.

Thanks to Philipp for his consistency in creating desktop thread in the contributor forum for every release. Your help is greatly appreciated!

Also huge thanks to everybody who is involved in the Night Mode removal issue on Firefox for iOS 124. In the end, we decided to end the experiment early, since many people raised concern about accessibility issues. This really shows the power of community and users’ feedback.

Community news

As I mentioned, we started the year by onboarding Mandy, Donna, and Britney. If that’s not enough, we also welcomed Konstantina, who moved from Marketing to the CX team in March. If you haven’t got to know them, please don’t hesitate to say hi when you can.

AI spam has been a big issue in our forum lately, so we decided to spin up a new contributor policy around the use of AI-generated tools. Please check this thread if you haven’t!

We added a new capability in our KB to set restricted visibility on specific articles. This is a staff-only feature, but we believe it’s important for everybody to be aware of this. If you haven’t, please check out this thread to get to know more!

Plase be aware of Hubs sunset plan from this thread.

We’ve done our usual annual contributor survey in March. Thank you to every one of you who filled out the survey and shared great feedback!

We change something around how we communicate product release updates through bi-weekly scrum meetings. Please be aware of it by checking out this contributor thread.

Are you contributing to our Knowledge Base? You may want to read the recent blog posts from the content team to get to know more about what they’re up to. In short, they’re doing a lot around freshening up our knowledge base articles.

Stay updated

Join our discussions in the contributor forum to see what’s happening in the latest release on Desktop and mobile.

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in January, and March (we canceled February)! Reminder : Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of our Firefox Pod Meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest train release. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clickling on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.

Consider subscribing to Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates (Mon-Fri) about Firefox from across the internet.

Check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is cooking in the engine room. Also, check out this page to see our latest release notes

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews

Month Page views Vs previous month Jan 2024 6,743,722 3.20% Feb 2024 7,052,665 4.58% Mar 2024 6,532,175 -7.38%

KB pageviews number is a total of English (en-US) KB pageviews

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale/pageviews Jan 2024 Feb 2024

Mar 2024 Localization progress (per Apr, 23) de 2,425,154 2,601,865 2,315,952 92% fr 1,559,222 1,704,271 1,529,981 81% zh-CN 1,351,729 1,224,284 1,306,699 100% es 1,171,981 1,353,200 1,212,666 25% ja 1,019,806 1,068,034 1,051,625 34% ru 801,370 886,163 812,882 100% pt-BR 661,612 748,185 714,554 42% zh-TW 598,085 623,218 366,320 3% It 533,071 575,245 529,887 96% pl 489,532 532,506 454,347 84%

Locale pageviews is an overall pageview from the given locale (KB and other pages) Localization progress is the percentage of localized articles from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jan 2024 2999 72.6% 10.8% 61.3% Feb 2024 2766 72.4% 9.5% 65.6% Mar 2024 2516 71.5% 10.4% 71.6%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Month Total replies Total interactions Respond conversion rate Jan 2024 33 46 71.74% Feb 2024 25 65 38.46% Mar 2024 14 87 16.09%

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:

Play Store Support

Month Total replies Total interactions Respond conversion rate Jan 2024 76 276 27.54% Feb 2024 49 86 56.98% Mar 2024 47 80 58.75%

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months:

