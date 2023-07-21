What’s up with SUMO – Q2 2023

Hi everybody,

Today is literally my last day before I’m leaving for my maternity leave for the next 3 months. It’s a mixed feeling. I’m excited to stepping up and experience new things in my life, but also nervous at the same time since I’ve never been away from work this long before. I love being in the community with shared values and passion and I’m lucky to do that as part of my job. Many of you have inspired me in many ways and it never failed to reignite my excitement whenever I get bored with my professional routine. I can’t thank you enough for your continues support to Mozilla throughout this whole time and I don’t have any doubts that you’ll be holding on the forth just fine without me since you’ll be in a good hand.

Welcome note and shout-outs

Welcome to Prabu, Damian, Stephen, Daniel B, Ali, Pamela and Sebastian. Thanks for joining the Social and Mobile Store Support program!

Shout-outs to Wxie, Irvin, Mark, Pierre, Artist, Michele, Marsf, Hyeon Seok, Chris, Valery, Cláudio, and Wim for your support on localizing and reviewing the Pocket migration FAQ article while keeping up with our tight deadline. Thank you, all! Also, shout outs for Lucas and the rest of content team for helping me coordinate this!

Thanks to the forum moderators who have been keeping our forum safe and maintain high quality reply in our forum.

Shoutout for Théo for making #fxhelp a thing again.

Shoutout also to Paul for handling the Avira incident with grace as well as helping figuring out the recent issue with Firefox for Android not loading pages.

Welcome back to Roland Tanglao who joined the Thunderbird team recently as a Support Engineer. It’s so reasurring to see a familiar face back in the wider Mozilla org.

Also, congratulations to Danny Colin for stepping up as a Thunderbird Council recently.

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Sarto and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

Community news

Check out the result of our contributor survey in Q1 if you haven’t!

If you’re a KB reviewer, please check out the updated review and approval guidelines and join our discussion in this contributor thread to talk more about these changes.

Have you heard about Fakespot? Check out this news aboutour recent acquisition if you haven’t.

Check out the results of 2 community experiments that we run in Q2. We learned our lessons and we’ll utilize that learning to inform how we make decision for our community programs in the future.

Learn more about what we did with the device migration project and the opportunity that it enable. You can also join our discussion in this thread to talk more about opportunities that are possible with this new capability in our platform.

Catch up

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in April, May (1,2), and June! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

If you’re an NDA’ed contributor, you can watch the recording of the Customer Experience weekly scrum meeting from AirMozilla to catch up with the latest product updates.

Consider subscribe to Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates about Firefox from across different platforms.

Check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is currently doing and submit a report through Bugzilla if you want to report a bug/request for improvement.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Apr 2023 6,422,755 -14.20% May 2023 6,624,076 3.13% Jun 2023 6,270,252 -5.34%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale Apr 2023 pageviews (*) May 2023 pageviews (*) Jun 2023 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Jul, 14)(**) de 10.78% 10.06% 9.97% 99% zh-CN 8.65% 8.88% 8.39% 98% fr 6.85% 6.64% 6.87% 90% es 5.87% 6.08% 6.08% 24% ja 4.72% 4.44% 4.73% 45% ru 4.07% 3.76% 3.59% 100% pt-BR 3.36% 3.65% 3.60% 53% It 2.45% 2.62% 2.47% 100% pl 2.15% 2.09% 2.09% 88% zh-TW 1.38% 2.25% 2.40% 3%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Apr 2023 2447 70.33% 9.36% 59.36% May 2023 2546 72.47% 10.84% 58.35% Jun 2023 2451 69.60% 8.12% 51.20%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total tweets Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Apr 2023 363 171 94 May 2023 311 167 55 Jun 2023 227 118 35

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:

Play Store Support

Channel Apr 2023 Total reviews Total conv interacted by contributors Total conv replied by contributors Firefox for Android 5142 402 245 Firefox Focus for Android 483 46 26

Channel May 2023 Total reviews Total conv interacted by contributors Total conv replied by contributors Firefox for Android 5227 523 287 Firefox Focus for Android 457 48 24

Channel Jun 2023 Total reviews Total conv interacted by contributors Total conv replied by contributors Firefox for Android 6033 586 293 Firefox Focus for Android 545 51 22

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months:

Product updates

To catch up on product releases update, please watch the recording of the Customer Experience scrum meeting from AirMozilla. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clickling on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.

Useful links: