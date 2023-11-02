What’s up with SUMO – Q3 2023

Hi everybody,

Sarto here! It’s been a great 4 months! The time really flew by. First and foremost I would like to thank the community here at Mozilla for for giving me grace and also showing me how passionate you guys truly are. I’ve worked in a handful of communities in the past but, by far, Mozilla has the most engaged community I’ve come across. The work that you guys put into Mozilla is commendable and valuable. For the community members and contributors that I was able to meet and interact with during my time here, thank you for sharing that passion with me. I’m handing the baton back over to Kiki. Till next time, keep on rocking the helpful web!

Cheers!

Welcome note and shout-outs from Q3

Community news

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Jul 2023 6,512,758 3.87% Aug 2023 7,164,666 10.01% Sep 2023 6,456,716 -9.88%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale Jul 2023 pageviews (*) Aug 2023 pageviews (*) Sep 2023 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Oct, 30)(**) de 11.09% 11.41% 11.12% 87% zh-CN 6.98% 7.03% 6.67% 88% fr 6.16% 5.95% 7.49% 80% es 5.71% 5.50% 5.84% 23% ja 4.81% 4.62% 4.84% 35% ru 3.47% 3.48% 3.55% 84% pt-BR 3.39% 3.66% 3.39% 43% It 2.35% 1.98% 2.42% 91% pl 2.06% 2.05% 1.99% 78% zh-TW 1.91% 0.92% 2.16% 2%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jul 2023 2,664 76.28% 11.71% 59.24% Aug 2023 2,853 79.36% 12.72% 49.59% Sep 2023 2,977 72.93% 11.89% 67.89%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total tweets Total moderation by contributors Total reply by contributors Respond conversion rate Jul 2023 317 157 83 52.87% Aug 2023 237 47 33 70.21% Sep 2023 192 47 22 46.81%

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:

Play Store Support*

Channel Total reviews Total conv interacted by contributors Total conv replied by contributors Jul 2023 6,072 191 40 Aug 2023 6,135 185 55 Sep 2023 6,111 75 23

* Firefox for Android only

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months:

Product updates

