What’s up with SUMO – Q3 2023

Hi everybody,
Sarto here! It’s been a great 4 months! The time really flew by. First and foremost I would like to thank the community here at Mozilla for for giving me grace and also showing me how passionate you guys truly are. I’ve worked in a handful of communities in the past but, by far, Mozilla has the most engaged community I’ve come across. The work that you guys put into Mozilla is commendable and valuable. For the community members and contributors that I was able to meet and interact with during my time here, thank you for sharing that passion with me. I’m handing the baton back over to Kiki. Till next time, keep on rocking the helpful web!
Cheers!
Welcome note and shout-outs from Q3
- Big thanks to Paul who helped investigate 3 different incidents for Firefox in the last 2 weeks. There has been a huge amount of work going on for the CX team this quarter and you being involved in these incidents to help provide forum examples, follow up with users, and help herd some community folks to investigate has been very helpful.
- Thanks to Jscher2000, Danny Colin, Paul, jonzn4SUSE, Dan, TyDraniu, and Zulqarnainjabbar99 for your input in the thread about UX Pain points leading to users leaving Firefox in the first 30 days.
- Thank you to everyone who contributed to the release of Firefox 117 for Desktop, as well as all of the contributors who participated in the release thread.
- Shout out to Paul for his work updating the Browsing history in Firefox – View the websites you have visited article for FireFox v118.
- Shout out to Mark Heijl for his amazing job getting dutch article translations (incl. all the pocket ones) to a 100%!. And thank you Tim for bringing this to our attention!
Community news
- The Mozilla accounts rebrand goes live today (November 1st, 2023)!
- Review Checker integration into Firefox Desktop V119 is available now
- Check out this Bugzilla best practices when contributing to the Knowledge Base Content queue within support.mozilla.org.
Community stats
KB
KB pageviews (*)
* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only
|Month
|Page views
|Vs previous month
|Jul 2023
|6,512,758
|3.87%
|Aug 2023
|7,164,666
|10.01%
|Sep 2023
|6,456,716
|-9.88%
Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:
KB Localization
Top 10 locales based on total page views
|Locale
|Jul 2023
pageviews (*)
|Aug 2023 pageviews (*)
|Sep 2023
pageviews (*)
|Localization progress (per Oct, 30)(**)
|de
|11.09%
|11.41%
|11.12%
|87%
|zh-CN
|6.98%
|7.03%
|6.67%
|88%
|fr
|6.16%
|5.95%
|7.49%
|80%
|es
|5.71%
|5.50%
|5.84%
|23%
|ja
|4.81%
|4.62%
|4.84%
|35%
|ru
|3.47%
|3.48%
|3.55%
|84%
|pt-BR
|3.39%
|3.66%
|3.39%
|43%
|It
|2.35%
|1.98%
|2.42%
|91%
|pl
|2.06%
|2.05%
|1.99%
|78%
|zh-TW
|1.91%
|0.92%
|2.16%
|2%
* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale
Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:
Forum Support
Forum stats
|Month
|Total questions
|Answer rate within 72 hrs
|Solved rate within 72 hrs
|Forum helpfulness
|Jul 2023
|2,664
|76.28%
|11.71%
|59.24%
|Aug 2023
|2,853
|79.36%
|12.72%
|49.59%
|Sep 2023
|2,977
|72.93%
|11.89%
|67.89%
Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:
Social Support
|Channel
|Total tweets
|Total moderation by contributors
|Total reply by contributors
|Respond conversion rate
|Jul 2023
|317
|157
|83
|52.87%
|Aug 2023
|237
|47
|33
|70.21%
|Sep 2023
|192
|47
|22
|46.81%
Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 3 months:
Play Store Support*
|Channel
|Total reviews
|Total conv interacted by contributors
|Total conv replied by contributors
|Jul 2023
|6,072
|191
|40
|Aug 2023
|6,135
|185
|55
|Sep 2023
|6,111
|75
|23
* Firefox for Android only
Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 3 months:
Product updates
To catch up on product releases update, please watch the recording of the Customer Experience scrum meeting from AirMozilla. You can also subscribe to the AirMozilla folder by clickling on the Subscribe button at the top right corner of the page to get notifications each time we add a new recording.
