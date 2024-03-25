Introducing Konstantina

Hi folks,

I’m super excited to share that Konstantina is joining the Customer Experience team to help with the community in SUMO. Some of you may already know Konstantina because she’s been around in Mozilla for quite a while. She’s transitioning internally from the Community Programs team under Marketing to the Customer Experience team under the Strategy and Operation.

Here’s a bit more about Konstantina in her own words:

Hi everyone, my name is Konstantina and I am very happy I am joining your team! I have been involved with Mozilla since 2011, initially as a volunteer and then as a contractor (since late 2012). During my time here, I have had a lot of roles, from events organizer, community manager to program manager, from working with MDN, Support, Foxfooding, Firefox and many more. I am passionate about communities and how we bring their voices to create great products and I am joining your team to work with Kiki on creating a great community experience. I live in Berlin, Germany with my partner and our cat but I am originally from Athens, Greece. Fun fact about me, I studied geology and I used to do a lot of caving, so I know a lot about ropes and rappelling (though I am a bit rusty now). I also love building legos as you will soon see from my office background. Can’t wait to get to know you all more

Please join me to welcome Konstantina (back) to SUMO!