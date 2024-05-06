Make your support articles pop: Use the new Firefox Desktop Icon Gallery

Hello, SUMO community!

We’re thrilled to roll out a new tool designed specifically for our contributors: the Firefox Desktop Icon Gallery. This gallery is crafted for quick access and is a key part of our strategy to reduce cognitive load in our Knowledge Base content. By providing a range of inline icons that accurately depict interface elements of Firefox Desktop, this resource makes it easier for readers to follow along without overwhelming visual information.

We want your feedback! Join the conversation in our SUMO forum thread to ask questions or suggest new icons. Your feedback is crucial for improving this tool.

Thanks for helping us support the Firefox community. We can’t wait to see how you use these new icons to enrich our Knowledge Base!

Stay engaged and keep rocking the helpful web!