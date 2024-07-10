Cognitive Load Reduction Initiatives: Mid-Year Update

Hello, SUMO Community! As we kick off the second half of 2024, we’re thrilled to share the progress the CX Content Team has made this year in our Cognitive Load Reduction Initiatives. Our goal? To make SUMO articles more accessible, user-friendly, and visually appealing. Here’s a look at what we’ve accomplished so far and a sneak peek at what’s coming next.

Phase 1: Optimizing image use

We have added inline screenshots and icons to enhance our articles by visually demonstrating interface elements, making instructions clearer, and improving user comprehension. Sequential step markers: We have opened the possibility of using numbered annotations on product screenshots to consolidate various actions into a single image. This reduces the number of screenshots needed and makes articles clearer and more concise.

Phase 2: Rich media and content reorganization

We plan to incorporate GIFs into key articles where they can be most effective. These GIFs will visually illustrate processes that would otherwise require multiple static images, enhancing user comprehension and engagement. Merging and reorganizing content: We plan to redesign key articles to support multiple platforms, consolidating information into one comprehensive article. Platform-specific details will be organized using tabs or collapsible sections. We will also reorganize and merge similar articles to enhance clarity and ease of use.

We look forward to continuing this journey in the second half of 2024, making SUMO an even more valuable resource for our users. Thank you to all our contributors for your hard work and dedication to these initiatives. Together, we’re making a huge impact on the Firefox support experience.