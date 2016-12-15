What’s Up with SUMO – 15th December

Greetings, SUMO Nation!
We have been away for a while (and for good reasons), but we are back – we missed you all! Have you been doing OK? Has winter caught up with you? Any news you’d like to share with us? We have some want to share with you, so take a while and get reading!
Welcome, new contributors!
If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!
SUMO Community meetings
- LATEST ONE: 14th of December – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
- NEXT ONE: happening on the 21st of December!
- Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
- Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
- Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
- If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.
Community
- The SUMO Release Report is awaiting your submissions – get adding!
- Our Work Week Report will be posted on our blog within the next 10 days or so… We’re working on making it a great summary for all those of you who could not attend, unfortunately. A little (visual) spoiler below…
- The Annual SUMO Report for the period between 1st December 2015 and 1st December 2016 will be posted here within the next 17 days (more or less). You will be asked to contribute your stories/opinions to it, so keep your eyes peeled for more information coming your way :-)
- Please continue adding your suggestions to the Internet Awareness document.
- Contribute to Mozilla’s mission with your lovely voice!
- Get in touch with Rachel if you want to provide help for users who contact us by… post! (not a joke!)
Platform
- Check the notes from the last meeting in this document. (and don’t forget about our meeting recordings).
- The main points of today’s meeting were:
- Updating everyone about the 5th migration run being complete.
- Outlining the upcoming work on KB/l10n flow and custom components.
- Reminder: You can preview the current migration test site here.
- If you can’t access the site, contact Madalina.
- Drop your feedback into the same feedback document as usual.
- We have a Bugzilla component for issues. You can see their list here and you can create new ones here – please do not assign them to anyone when you create them.
- Reminder: The post-migration feature list can be found here (courtesy of Roland – ta!)
- We are looking for user stories to focus on immediately after the migration (also known as “Phase 1”)
Social
- Andrew (AT) – 129 tweets
- Geraldo (GB) – 118 tweets
- Magno (MR) – 78 tweets
- Josh (JR) – 49 tweets
- Barend (BR) – 39 tweets
- Additional greatness provided by Abbackar, Alex, Anubha, Cynthia, Daniela, Dynisha, Nildëala, Syam, and Wim – thank you!
- A best practices document is coming up :-) Thanks to everyone who contributed to it so far!
- #Firefox is now added to the team inbox in Respond – this should make it easier to see who needs help.
- The average reply time for December so far is 9 hours!
- Remember, you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-)
- Last but not least – if you’re subscribed to the social-support@ mailing list, you should be getting updates from Sierra!
Support Forum
Knowledge Base & L10n
- We also had a preview of the L10n flow in Lithium during the Work Week. You can find more details in this document. This (and upcoming reviews) will result in more Bugzilla issues filed for the new platform.
Firefox
- for Android
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- Firefox 50.1 is out including a few fixes and security updates.
- for Desktop
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- Reminder: a chemspill release (50.0.2) is in the works due to a vulnerability detected in handling JavaScript. More details in this thread (thank you, Philipp!). The security advisory is available on this site.
- Firefox 50.1 is out including a few fixes and security updates.
…and that’s it for this week! We’re happy to be (mostly) back and in touch with you all again. Oh, one more thing you can help us with – do you know any interesting non-Mozilla online technological newsletters or bulletins that you can recommend? Let us know in the comments! And just so you don’t feel empty-handed when finishing reading all this – get inspired: have you heard of Eyebeam?
