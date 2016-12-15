What’s Up with SUMO – 15th December

Greetings, SUMO Nation!

We have been away for a while (and for good reasons), but we are back – we missed you all! Have you been doing OK? Has winter caught up with you? Any news you’d like to share with us? We have some want to share with you, so take a while and get reading!

Welcome, new contributors!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

Contributors of the week

We salute all of you!

Don’t forget that if you are new to SUMO and someone helped you get started in a nice way you can nominate them for the Buddy of the Month!

SUMO Community meetings

  • LATEST ONE: 14th of December – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
  • NEXT ONE: happening on the 21st of December!
  • Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
    • Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
    • Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
    • If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Community

Platform

Social

  • The top responders for the period of Nov 27 – Dec 10 were:
    • Andrew (AT) – 129 tweets
    • Geraldo (GB) – 118 tweets
    • Magno (MR) – 78 tweets
    • Josh (JR) – 49 tweets
    • Barend (BR) – 39 tweets
  • Additional greatness provided by Abbackar, Alex, Anubha, Cynthia, Daniela, Dynisha, Nildëala, Syam, and Wim – thank you!
  • A best practices document is coming up :-) Thanks to everyone who contributed to it so far!
  • #Firefox is now added to the team inbox in Respond – this should make it easier to see who needs help.
  • The average reply time for December so far is 9 hours!
  • Remember, you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox, @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)
  • Last but not least – if you’re subscribed to the social-support@ mailing list, you should be getting updates from Sierra!

Support Forum

  • Please update your Flash if you don’t have it set to update automatically already. We keep seeing reports of users with issues caused by outdated Flash.
  • A polite reminder: please do not delete posts without an explanation to the poster in the forums, it can be frustrating to both the author and the user in the thread – thank you!

Knowledge Base & L10n

  • Over 370 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post – thank you so much, Editors & Reviewers!
  • The outstanding bugs for L10n on Kitsune have been reviewed and closed out/updated for future investigation within Lithium.
  • We also had a preview of the L10n flow in Lithium during the Work Week. You can find more details in this document. This (and upcoming reviews) will result in more Bugzilla issues filed for the new platform.

Firefox

  • for iOS
    • Still no news about iOS 6.0, but our resident shamans report that before the end of the calendar year we should know more.

…and that’s it for this week! We’re happy to be (mostly) back and in touch with you all again. Oh, one more thing you can help us with – do you know any interesting non-Mozilla online technological newsletters or bulletins that you can recommend? Let us know in the comments! And just so you don’t feel empty-handed when finishing reading all this – get inspired: have you heard of Eyebeam?

