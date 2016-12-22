SUMO Release Report for Firefox 50

This report is aiming to capture and explain what has happened during and after the launch of Firefox 50 on multiple support fronts: Knowledge Base and localization, 1:1 social and forum support, trending issues and reported bugs, as well as to celebrate and recognize the tremendous work the SUMO community is putting in to make sure our users experience a happy release. We have lots of ways to contribute, from Support to Social to PR, the ways you can help shape our communications program and tell the world about Mozilla are endless. For more information: [https://goo.gl/NwxLJF]

Thank yous from users that received help from the SUMO community:

Knowledge Base and Localization

Article Voted “helpful” (English/US only) Global views Select user feedback Desktop (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19) https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/search-contents-current-page-text-or-links 50-66% 21042 “Why is there an arbitrary limit when searching a webpage: cf ‘more than 100 matches’. Is there any way to disable this ‘feature’?” https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/mixed-content-blocking-firefox 77% 372839 “i don’t get the option to disable” https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-do-i-turn-do-not-track-feature 86-91% 19766 “I am still seeing searches I have made show up in facebook ads.” https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/tabs-organize-websites-single-window 71% 3 “FF keeps opening new windows as opposed to opening tabs like i have set up. Why is this?” https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/insecure-password-warning-firefox 78-82% 27311 none Android (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19) https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/whats-new-firefox-android 50% 78 none https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/using-tabs-firefox-android 33-75% 1,413 “I want to open links in a new tab directly, like in the PC browser version, without having to click another \”switch to\” button first. I assume that is not possible.”

More info in this document

Article Top 10 locale coverage Top 20 locale coverage Desktop (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19) https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/search-contents-current-page-text-or-links 100% 57% https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/mixed-content-blocking-firefox 100% 90% https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-do-i-turn-do-not-track-feature 100% 90% https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/tabs-organize-websites-single-window 100% 90% https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/insecure-password-warning-firefox 100% 57% Android (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19) https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/whats-new-firefox-android 100% 76% https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/using-tabs-firefox-android 100% 81%

Support Forum Threads

760 of 3787 solved

By Locale Questions volume

locale No response answered unsolved solved volume english en-US 867 2573 727 2713 3440 portuguese pt-Br 24 62 8 78 86 finish fi 4 10 14 0 14 spanish es 110 36 5 141 146 cech cs 0 0 0 0 0 turkish tr 7 12 1 18 19 slovenian sl 0 0 0 0 0 hungarian hu 26 3 1 28 29 serbian sr 2 0 0 2 2

Top solvers – FredMcD, philipp, Scribe, jscher2000, James, ideato, the-edmeister, John99,Happy112

What we are really good at troubleshooting: Addon compatibility, Customization, Start up Crashes

Solved top viewed threads

Firefox for Desktop by Google Analytics



Firefox for Android

Firefox Klar and Firefox Focus had no issues upon the first first week release.

One highlight would be Firefox is confusing and they would rather share with Firefox and they would like the ability to change the search engine.

See more Data on the threads this Release here

Bugs Created from Forum threads – SUMO Community

Bug 1324064 – [e10s] printing causes content process to crash with Foxit Reader PDF

Firefox crashes when I try to print from the browser: https://support.mozilla.org/questions/1150794

Bug 1322029 – Startup crashes on ZTE Max Duo devices after update to Firefox 50.0.2

Android phone only crashes right when I open it. Started a few days ago: https://support.mozilla.org/questions/1149216

Bug 1319543 – ogg file no longer playing in Firefox 50 [FIXED!]

Some OGG files are not playing on Firefox 50: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1147843

Some OGV videos stopped playing with Firefox 50: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1148628

Social Support Highlights –

Brought to you by Respond by Buffer and Sierra

The Social Support program has grown a lot with the new tool and since Sierra has been involved. Here are some highlights of the amazing work this team has been doing.

If you are interested in getting started answering support questions on Twitter as the Mozilla brand sign up here: [https://goo.gl/forms/lT3AOm0vMrOGQSlZ2]

Total Active contributors in program 32!

Top Responders: You have been busy, way to go!

Top Responders last week (November 7-15)

Andrew – 42 tweets

Daniela – 33 tweets

Zilmar – 8 tweets

Top Responders (November 13-19)

Magno – 193 tweets

Andrew – 37 tweets

Daniela – 28 tweets

Swarnava – 16 tweets

Noah – 7 tweets

Top Responders: November 20-26

Magno (MR) – 297 tweets

Barend (BR) – 48 tweets

Andrew (AT) – 34 tweetsAlex (AM) – 21 tweets

Geraldo (GB) – 11 tweets

Top Responders: November 27-December 10

Andrew (AT) – 129 Tweets

Geraldo (GB) – 118 Tweets

Magno (MR) – 78 tweets

Josh (JR) – 49 Tweets

Barend (BR) – 39 Tweets

Top Responders for the Release November 15 – December 10

Magno Reis – 568 tweets Andrew Trung – 200 tweets Geraldo – 143 tweets Baredn – 92 tweets Josh – 49 tweets Daniella – 45 tweets Alex Mayorga – 33 tweets Nildelea – 19 tweets Noah – 14 tweets

Social Support Highlights

We had a Social Support Sprint the second week of the release on November 18 and we loved having you.

Common questions:

Is Firefox Focus going to be available on Android?

I keep seeing a “your connection is not secure” message. Why?

Why does Firefox keep crashing?

November 30 there was a social responses made around this, “Firefox zero-day: Mozilla races to patch bug used to attack Tor browser users.” We responded to all of them.

In December, Best Practices for the Social Support people was published, be sure to check it out: Best Practices for Social Support

Thanks for reading everyone, see you next release in January 2017! Happy Holidays in the meantime!