SUMO Release Report for Firefox 50

This report is aiming to capture and explain what has happened during and after the launch of Firefox 50 on multiple support fronts: Knowledge Base and localization, 1:1 social and forum support, trending issues and reported bugs, as well as to celebrate and recognize the tremendous work the SUMO community is putting in to make sure our users experience a happy release. We have lots of ways to contribute, from Support to Social to PR, the ways you can help shape our communications program and tell the world about Mozilla are endless. For more information: [https://goo.gl/NwxLJF]
Thank yous from users that received help from the SUMO community:
Knowledge Base and Localization
|Article
|Voted “helpful” (English/US only)
|Global views
|Select user feedback
|Desktop (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19)
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/search-contents-current-page-text-or-links
|50-66%
|21042
|“Why is there an arbitrary limit when searching a webpage: cf ‘more than 100 matches’. Is there any way to disable this ‘feature’?”
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/mixed-content-blocking-firefox
|77%
|372839
|“i don’t get the option to disable”
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-do-i-turn-do-not-track-feature
|86-91%
|19766
|“I am still seeing searches I have made show up in facebook ads.”
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/tabs-organize-websites-single-window
|71%
|3
|“FF keeps opening new windows as opposed to opening tabs like i have set up. Why is this?”
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/insecure-password-warning-firefox
|78-82%
|27311
|none
|Android (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19)
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/whats-new-firefox-android
|50%
|78
|none
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/using-tabs-firefox-android
|33-75%
|1,413
|“I want to open links in a new tab directly, like in the PC browser version, without having to click another \”switch to\” button first. I assume that is not possible.”
|Article
|Top 10 locale coverage
|Top 20 locale coverage
|Desktop (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19)
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/search-contents-current-page-text-or-links
|100%
|57%
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/mixed-content-blocking-firefox
|100%
|90%
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/how-do-i-turn-do-not-track-feature
|100%
|90%
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/tabs-organize-websites-single-window
|100%
|90%
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/insecure-password-warning-firefox
|100%
|57%
|Android (Nov. 15 – Dec. 19)
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/whats-new-firefox-android
|100%
|76%
|https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/using-tabs-firefox-android
|100%
|81%
- Top KB editors:
Support Forum Threads
760 of 3787 solved
By Locale Questions volume
|locale
|No response
|answered
|unsolved
|solved
|volume
|english
|en-US
|867
|2573
|727
|2713
|3440
|portuguese
|pt-Br
|24
|62
|8
|78
|86
|finish
|fi
|4
|10
|14
|0
|14
|spanish
|es
|110
|36
|5
|141
|146
|cech
|cs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|turkish
|tr
|7
|12
|1
|18
|19
|slovenian
|sl
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|hungarian
|hu
|26
|3
|1
|28
|29
|serbian
|sr
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
Top solvers – FredMcD, philipp, Scribe, jscher2000, James, ideato, the-edmeister, John99,Happy112
What we are really good at troubleshooting: Addon compatibility, Customization, Start up Crashes
Solved top viewed threads
Firefox for Desktop by Google Analytics
- I can’t play Netflix with Firefox 50
- No H.264 support in HTML5, Firefox 49, Linux
- Firefox 50 on Win10 now refuses to open local files (e10s)
- 2 firefox.exe running in the background whenever I open Firefox
- No Support for mp4a in Windows XP
Firefox for Android
Firefox Klar and Firefox Focus had no issues upon the first first week release.
One highlight would be Firefox is confusing and they would rather share with Firefox and they would like the ability to change the search engine.
See more Data on the threads this Release here
Bugs Created from Forum threads – SUMO Community
Bug 1324064 – [e10s] printing causes content process to crash with Foxit Reader PDF
- Firefox crashes when I try to print from the browser: https://support.mozilla.org/questions/1150794
Bug 1322029 – Startup crashes on ZTE Max Duo devices after update to Firefox 50.0.2
- Android phone only crashes right when I open it. Started a few days ago: https://support.mozilla.org/questions/1149216
Bug 1319543 – ogg file no longer playing in Firefox 50 [FIXED!]
- Some OGG files are not playing on Firefox 50: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1147843
- Some OGV videos stopped playing with Firefox 50: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1148628
Social Support Highlights –
Brought to you by Respond by Buffer and Sierra
The Social Support program has grown a lot with the new tool and since Sierra has been involved. Here are some highlights of the amazing work this team has been doing.
If you are interested in getting started answering support questions on Twitter as the Mozilla brand sign up here: [https://goo.gl/forms/lT3AOm0vMrOGQSlZ2]
Total Active contributors in program 32!
Top Responders: You have been busy, way to go!
Top Responders last week (November 7-15)
- Andrew – 42 tweets
- Daniela – 33 tweets
- Zilmar – 8 tweets
Top Responders (November 13-19)
- Magno – 193 tweets
- Andrew – 37 tweets
- Daniela – 28 tweets
- Swarnava – 16 tweets
- Noah – 7 tweets
Top Responders: November 20-26
- Magno (MR) – 297 tweets
- Barend (BR) – 48 tweets
- Andrew (AT) – 34 tweetsAlex (AM) – 21 tweets
- Geraldo (GB) – 11 tweets
Top Responders: November 27-December 10
- Andrew (AT) – 129 Tweets
- Geraldo (GB) – 118 Tweets
- Magno (MR) – 78 tweets
- Josh (JR) – 49 Tweets
- Barend (BR) – 39 Tweets
Top Responders for the Release November 15 – December 10
- Magno Reis – 568 tweets
- Andrew Trung – 200 tweets
- Geraldo – 143 tweets
- Baredn – 92 tweets
- Josh – 49 tweets
- Daniella – 45 tweets
- Alex Mayorga – 33 tweets
- Nildelea – 19 tweets
- Noah – 14 tweets
Social Support Highlights
We had a Social Support Sprint the second week of the release on November 18 and we loved having you.
Common questions:
- Is Firefox Focus going to be available on Android?
- I keep seeing a “your connection is not secure” message. Why?
- Why does Firefox keep crashing?
November 30 there was a social responses made around this, “Firefox zero-day: Mozilla races to patch bug used to attack Tor browser users.” We responded to all of them.
In December, Best Practices for the Social Support people was published, be sure to check it out: Best Practices for Social Support
Thanks for reading everyone, see you next release in January 2017! Happy Holidays in the meantime!
No responses yet
Post a comment