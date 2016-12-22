What’s Up with SUMO – 22nd December

Greetings, SUMO Nation!

Welcome to one of the “final stretch” posts for 2016 on (y)our blog. The last days of the year are a bit binary – because of the holidays (for many of us), they’re a bit slower and mellower… Then again, because it’s the end of the year, many things are to be finalized, locked down, and completed – so there’s a bit of a rush as well :-) No time to waste, then… Dive into the news below, friends!

LATEST ONE: 21st of December – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).



NEXT ONE: happening on the 28th of December!

Reminder – i f you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda: Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting). Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda). If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Reminder: The Annual SUMO Report is in the works. Crunching numbers, looking at trends, figuring out interesting tidbits… (one spoiler: you’ve made over 12500 edits to the KB in 6 months! That’s A LOT of edits :-)) You will be asked to contribute your stories/opinions to it, so keep your eyes peeled for more information coming your way :-)

What do you think is the essential knowledge that a real Internet Citizen should have?.

Reminder: You can contribute to Mozilla’s mission with your lovely voice!

Lots of questions coming in, so please jump in and help! We’re popular, but with great popularity comes great responsibility ;-) Help us represent Firefox out there!

We are looking into integrating Facebook, more details coming early 2017.

Reminder: if you assign a conversation to someone else, please be sure to leave a note for them explaining why you did that

Remember, you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox , @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)

Remember that you can subscribe to the social-support @ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!

Are you listening to music while responding to posts in the forums? What’s your favourite (or not so) holiday song?

A polite reminder: please do not delete posts without an explanation to the poster in the forums, it can be frustrating to both the author and the user in the thread – thank you!



Over 320 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post – thank you so much, Editors & Reviewers!

We need your help with a couple of strings for Firefox Focus! Jump into Pontoon and search for “Firefox Focus” and “Automatic privacy browser and content blocker.” – if they need localization into your language, please make sure they’re translated – thank you!

The documentation for l10n in Lithium that explains the process for newcomers and veterans will be shared with you soon in our l10n forums.

A quick note: the most recent test migration in Lithium moved the localized content to incorrect categories – do not worry if content is missing – the upcoming migration will have that fixed!

for Desktop The forum thread for version 50 is here. 24th January 2017 is the release date for Firefox 51 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Rejoice! Speaking of Macs… There could be a new release of Firefox Focus – stay tuned for more details!



for iOS 6.0 happening in 2017. Most likely around January 12th. The date will be confirmed as soon as we can! Highlights will include handling mailto: links and (perhaps) Sync improvements ;-)



Whew, that’s it… So, what are your dreams for the new year? Do you make a list? Do you plan something special? Or do you just keep going at your usual pace? Tell us in the comments!