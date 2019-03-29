Firefox services experiments on SUMO

Over the last week or so, we’ve been promoting Firefox services on support.mozilla.org.

In this experiment, which we’re running for the next two weeks, we are promoting the free services Sync, Send and Monitor. These services fit perfectly into our mission: to help people create take control of their online lives.

Firefox Sync allows Firefox users to instantly share preferences, bookmarks, history, passwords, open tabs and add-ons to other devices.

Firefox Send is a free encrypted file transfer service that allows people to safely share files from any browser.

Firefox Monitor allows you to check your email address against known data breaches across the globe. Optionally you can sign up to receive a full report of past breaches and new breach alerts.

The promotions are minimal and intended to not distract people from getting help with Firefox. So why promote anything at all on a support website when people are there to get help? People visit the support site when they have a problem, sure. But just as many are there to learn. Of the top articles that brought Firefox users to support.mozilla.org in the past month, half were about setting up Firefox and understanding its features.

This experiment is about understanding whether Firefox users on the support site can discover our connected services and find value in them. We are also monitoring whether the promotions are too distracting or interfere with the mission of support.mozilla.org. In the meantime, if you find issues with the content please report it.

The test will run for the next two weeks and we will report back here and in our weekly SUMO meeting on the results and next steps.