What’s Up with SUMO – 19th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!

Welcome to the third post of the year, friends and revolutionaries :-) Time flies! We have a large set of updates to share with you, so let’s dig in without delay. As always, if you think we’re missing something in this post (or you’d like to see something mentioned in the future) use the comments section!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

LATEST ONE: 18th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).



NEXT ONE: happening on the 18th of January!

Reminder – i f you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda: Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting). Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda). If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Urgent reminder! Army of Awesome is going away at the end of the month , please contact us if you are interested in Social Support.

Please also provide your feedback for 2016 in Social here.

Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox , @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)

Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support @ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!

Check out the new features on iOS for questions about mailto:// links!

SUMO day is next Friday , check out the new features coming in Firefox 51!

Check the meeting notes for useful phrases you may find good to use while in the daily chats.

You tell us! Shall we show a fun tip in Lithium, are there any questions on the training and things here? Your feedback welcome here.

Final r eminder: Mark your calendars for SUMO day in January – preparations for swag are beginning, spread the word! Jan 24 – Release of Firefox 51 + a secret (?) bonus Jan 25-26 – SUMO Day and Social SUMO Day



for iOS Version 6.0 was released on January 17th, including: an update for mailto:// links. something for developers – S wift 2.3 ! You can find the contributor forums for iOS here. Firefox Focus / Firefox Klar comes out next week! There will be a “Set your default search engine” article and an update to the existing article in the works.



…and that’s that for this week, dear people of SUMO (and not only). We hope you’ve had a good week so far and that the next seven days bring a lot of interesting, exciting, and inspiring moments. See you next week!