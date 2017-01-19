What’s Up with SUMO – 19th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!
Welcome to the third post of the year, friends and revolutionaries :-) Time flies! We have a large set of updates to share with you, so let’s dig in without delay. As always, if you think we’re missing something in this post (or you’d like to see something mentioned in the future) use the comments section!
Welcome, new contributors!
If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!
SUMO Community meetings
- LATEST ONE: 18th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
- NEXT ONE: happening on the 18th of January!
- Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
- Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
- Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
- If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.
Community
- IMPORTANT! The Internet Health Report (v 0.1) is out. Read it, please. Share it with others! Then, join the conversation about the health of the Internet. Mozilla hopes to hear your thoughts on the following:
- Are we asking the right questions?
- What related projects/research/experiences come to mind?
- Who is missing from this conversation?
- How might the format be improved?
- Have you already seen the new “moz://a” logo?
- Read Happy112’s idea for SUMO’s future. Join the conversation!
- Share your ideas for SUMO gear for the All Hands in SFO!
- Don’t forget about the Firefox subreddit (featuring Caspy)
- Final reminder: If you are struggling with using Vidyo on Ubuntu, please contact Seburo – he may have found a solution for your pains.
- Final reminder: Are you interested in working together on training for new contributors? Talk to Rachel!
- Calendar time! January dates that you should remember:
- 24th – Firefox 51 release
- 25th-26th – SUMO Day & SUMO Social Day
- 28th – International Privacy Day
- 31st – planned platform migration day
- …any other dates you want us to keep in mind? Use the comments below!
Platform
- Check the notes from the last meeting in this document. (and don’t forget about our meeting recordings).
- The main points of today’s meeting were:
- The migration schedule has been updated. We are less than two weeks away from the migration!
- The 5th migration test has been completed. Please review the results on the migration test site.
- If you are using Kitsune’s API you should read this.
- Reminder: You can preview the current migration test site here.
- If you can’t access the site, contact Madalina.
- Drop your feedback into the same feedback document as usual.
- We have a Bugzilla component for issues. You can see their list here and you can create new ones here – please do not assign them to anyone when you create them.
- Reminder: The post-migration feature list can be found here.
Social
- Urgent reminder! Army of Awesome is going away at the end of the month, please contact us if you are interested in Social Support.
- Please also provide your feedback for 2016 in Social here.
- Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-)
- Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support@ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!
Support Forum
Knowledge Base & L10n
- Jeff from the l10n team shared our “big cousin’s” plans for 2017 – read all about it here!
- is taking over the keys to the Czech part of the SUMO kingdom :-) Teamwork!
Firefox
- for Android
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- 24th January 2017 keeps being the release date for Firefox 51 for Android.
- for iOS
…and that’s that for this week, dear people of SUMO (and not only). We hope you’ve had a good week so far and that the next seven days bring a lot of interesting, exciting, and inspiring moments. See you next week!
