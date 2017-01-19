What’s Up with SUMO – 19th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!

Welcome to the third post of the year, friends and revolutionaries :-) Time flies! We have a large set of updates to share with you, so let’s dig in without delay. As always, if you think we’re missing something in this post (or you’d like to see something mentioned in the future) use the comments section!

Welcome, new contributors!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

Contributors of the week

SUMO Community meetings

  • LATEST ONE: 18th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
  • Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
    • Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
    • Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
    • If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Community

Platform

Social

Support Forum

Knowledge Base & L10n

  • Over 400 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post – thank you for making the Knowledge Base better, everyone!.
  • Jeff from the l10n team shared our “big cousin’s” plans for 2017 – read all about it here!
  • You can see the L10n migration bugs in progress and fixed here: (the list includes making sure localized content lands in the right language category – yay!)
  • We now have an “Other languages” component linking to existing locales. It can be seen on article pages in the side panel. We’re working to figure out the best way to make it easier for non-existing locales to be translated using the same (or similar) setup. Thanks for all your feedback on that!
  • Michal is taking a well-deserved break from making SUMO awesomer for Czech users. Thank you Mikk & good luck with your final educational stretch! In the meantime, Jiri is taking over the keys to the Czech part of the SUMO kingdom :-) Teamwork!

Firefox

  • for iOS
    • Version 6.0 was released on January 17th, including:
      • an update for mailto:// links.
      • something for developersSwift 2.3!
    • You can find the contributor forums for iOS here.
    • Firefox Focus / Firefox Klar comes out next week! There will be a “Set your default search engine” article and an update to the existing article in the works.

…and that’s that for this week, dear people of SUMO (and not only). We hope you’ve had a good week so far and that the next seven days bring a lot of interesting, exciting, and inspiring moments. See you next week!

