What’s Up with SUMO – 26th January 2017

The end of January is upon us – and it’s the end of an era for SUMO as well. Next week we’re moving to a new home to host all your feats of helpfulness for users around the world – Kitsune will be put into a deep-freeze and we’ll start using the new site you’ve been hearing so much about 100% of the time. The first days (or even weeks) may be a bit rough (new places, new tricks to learn), but we are sure we will all emerge victorious on the other side of this migration, together! :-) Looking forward to the new, we tip a hat towards all the greatness that Kitsune has been a symbol and example of over the years.

Now, let’s get to the new news!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

25th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla). NEXT ONE: happening on the 1st of February!

Reminder – i f you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda: Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting). Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda). If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Over 830 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post. Whoa! Thanks to everyone who invested their time, energy, and talent in making us more helpful for everyone.

No more current updates, as we are tinkering on the upcoming new site – and that takes a lot of time and effort… Expect the first two weeks after the migration to be busy, too!

…and that’s it! Now, as mentioned above, the next week will be a BIG thing for all of us at SUMO. Some of us may feel a bit sad, others quite differently, but… whatever happens, we will be ready to go! See you on the other side of upcoming changes!