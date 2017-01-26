What’s Up with SUMO – 26th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!
The end of January is upon us – and it’s the end of an era for SUMO as well. Next week we’re moving to a new home to host all your feats of helpfulness for users around the world – Kitsune will be put into a deep-freeze and we’ll start using the new site you’ve been hearing so much about 100% of the time. The first days (or even weeks) may be a bit rough (new places, new tricks to learn), but we are sure we will all emerge victorious on the other side of this migration, together! :-) Looking forward to the new, we tip a hat towards all the greatness that Kitsune has been a symbol and example of over the years.
Now, let’s get to the new news!
Welcome, new contributors!
If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!
SUMO Community meetings
- LATEST ONE: 25th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
- NEXT ONE: happening on the 1st of February!
- Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
- Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
- Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
- If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.
Community
- 28th January is Data Privacy Day! What will you do to raise everyone’s awareness about data privacy? Read more about it:
- IMPORTANT REMINDER! The Internet Health Report (v 0.1) is out. Read it, please. Share it with others! Then, join the conversation about the health of the Internet. Mozilla hopes to hear your thoughts on the following:
- Are we asking the right questions?
- What related projects/research/experiences come to mind?
- Who is missing from this conversation?
- How might the format be improved?
- SUMO contribution stats: Quantity? Quality? Both? If not, then what? Join the conversation!
- Reminder: Share your ideas for SUMO gear for the All Hands in SFO!
- Remin
- Calendar time! January dates that you should remember:
- 28th – International Privacy Day
- 31st – planned platform migration day
- …any other dates you want us to keep in mind? Use the comments below!
Platform
- Check the notes from the last meeting in this document. (and don’t forget about our meeting recordings).
- The main points of today’s meeting were:
- WE ARE MIGRATING NEXT WEEK. ALL HANDS ON DECK :-)
- The coming days will be a bit chaotic, a bit confusing, a bit wild – and a lot of fun. Stay calm and keep being Mozillians. We’ll get through this, together!
- Reminder: If you are using Kitsune’s API you should read this.
- We have a Bugzilla component for migration issues. You can see their list here and you can create new ones here – please do not assign them to anyone when you create them.
Social & Support Forum
- It’s Social / Forums Day today! Join in the fun, we’re on IRC and not only.
- Welcome to Marcelo and Marco!
- Urgent reminder! Army of Awesome is going away at the end of the month, please contact us if you are interested in Social Support.
- Reminder: Please also provide your feedback for 2016 in Social here.
- Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-)
- Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support@ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!
Knowledge Base & L10n
- No more current updates, as we are tinkering on the upcoming new site – and that takes a lot of time and effort… Expect the first two weeks after the migration to be busy, too!
Firefox
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- The forum thread for version 51 is here.
- We’re looking into document new stuff for version 52.
…and that’s it! Now, as mentioned above, the next week will be a BIG thing for all of us at SUMO. Some of us may feel a bit sad, others quite differently, but… whatever happens, we will be ready to go! See you on the other side of upcoming changes!
