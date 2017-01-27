It’s the final countdown… to migration!

Hello, SUMO Nation!

This post serves as a reminder and a starting point for next week (the week of the migration) and the weeks that will follow.

As you may already know, we are going to migrate all the content and operations from our current home (Kitsune) to a new service. We have been talking about this for over five months now, so chances are you already know it’s happening… But in case you don’t, here are the most important links for your consideration:

These resources should give you a good idea of how we started and where we got with the process for now. We would like to thank one more time all those who had the time and the energy to help us work on the details of the migration and provided their critical feedback and input. We care because you do!



There is still a lot of work going on behind the scenes. We can’t share all the results with you in real time, as the site is being merged from several instances and edited by many people at the same time. Showing you the state of the site in the middle of all the updates happening would only cause a lot of confusion and unnecessary questions. We believe you trust us enough to deliver a working site to you and all other users on the 1st of February.

So, next week you can expect that:

We will provide you with materials to help you get started on the new platform. These will include explanations on how the platform itself works, but also the “typical” SUMO documentation that will explain how you can contribute on the new site.

We will be present and active on the #sumo IRC channel on Mozilla’s IRC server starting on the morning of 31st of January (Central European Time – CET), until the afternoon (Pacific Time – PST). You can connect directly to the IRC channel using this web client. During that same time, we will also hang out in the SUMO Vidyo room.

Things will not work perfectly all the time or may be initially missing.

There may be a bit of healthy chaos.

There will be requests for help – mostly to review and help fix any launch issues with the new site (e.g. unexpected localization or UX issues).

There will be changes in the way some processes or ways of contribution work, due to technical differences between the sites.

Please:

Relax, all transitions are difficult.

Be patient. We all have a lot to go through.

If you see something, use the methods of reporting issues that we will provide you with, so that we can fix things as soon as possible.

Don’t forget to smile and take it easy.

Remember:

The new site will be new for everybody. We have spent a lot of time preparing it, but we are not sure how it’s going to behave in the wild.

There will be training and guidelines available for everyone.

You can ask questions and that will help us create an FAQ, if need be.

It was a long and difficult journey from the very first moment we realised we need to migrate to a new site, but you made it worth the pain :-). We hope to see you on the new site and we hope you will build a future-proof SUMO community with us in 2017.

See you on M(igration)-Day!