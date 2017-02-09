What’s Up with SUMO – 9th February 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!

Today’s post has a slightly different format for two reasons:

We are rethinking the way these (regular) blog posts work and the way they should be shaped – but that’s going to take a while because… We have migrated to a Completely New Site™ and we need to update you on a few things regarding its current (and future) state. (hint: we’re all really busy)

There you have it. So, while we may be returning to your regularly scheduled programming at a slightly later time, now it’s time talk about…

The Completely New Site™



So, if you are on the new site (yay!), we ask you for a little extra patience while we make it our new home. In the meantime, if you have questions about:

the migration process in general – talk to Madalina

the Support Forums / Social Support – talk to Rachel

the [phase2] requests – talk to Roland

the English KB and the l10n parts – read more below! Then talk to Joni and Michał

Now, let me tell you a bit more about…

The Next Month (or so) for the KB / L10n of SUMO…



The KB content of the launch locales is mostly ready for use and consumption by the users, thanks to your help. All Editors, Reviewers, and Locale Leads should have the right permissions to work within their locale’s KB, but for now we are not localizing anything – please hold off with edits for now. Joni is coming back on Monday (13th February) and will make sure the English KB is in shape. Once the English KB is cleaned up and reorganized, we will work on copying the same structure for all launch locales. The documentation explaining how the localization process works on the new site is coming once we knock all the l10n bugs out of the way. For now, you can get a taste of it reading these two documents (one) (two). Our goal is to ensure that: All KB Editors, Reviewers and Locale Leads have the right permissions for their locale’s KBs

The visible KB nodes are all in the right place and reflect the English version as close as possible (for now, this may be changing in the future, depending on your needs/ideas)

The new KB nodes are in place and localized accordingly

All KB templates are organized under a separate KB for each launch locale

All KB content that should be archived is moved to a separate Archive KB for each launch locale

Key UI elements are reviewed and retranslated for each launch locale

Locales that were not included in the launch are prepared for addition to the main site

…and how you can help with that



Subscribe to the changes in your locale’s KB (and the English KB as well). You can do it following the instructions from this site. Keep filing bugs about things that don’t work for your locale (or globally). You can use Bugzilla (as usual) or this spreadsheet. Wait for further information – I am working on making the site better for localizers (and international users), but everything takes time. I really appreciate your patience and support.

We hope that the above information will help you understand where we are now with the site switch and what are our next goals and steps. If you have questions, you know where to find us. We are looking forward to seeing you around the new SUMO site. Thank you for being there for the users!