What’s Up with SUMO – 9th February 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!
Today’s post has a slightly different format for two reasons:
- We are rethinking the way these (regular) blog posts work and the way they should be shaped – but that’s going to take a while because…
- We have migrated to a Completely New Site™ and we need to update you on a few things regarding its current (and future) state. (hint: we’re all really busy)
There you have it. So, while we may be returning to your regularly scheduled programming at a slightly later time, now it’s time talk about…
The Completely New Site™
- The migration process was not easy from a technical point of view and things did go wrong in some expected (and some unexpected) ways. Moving 8 years of data from one custom platform to another is like that.
- The delay in switching to the new site was caused by last minute issues we managed to fix (but we needed time for that).
- We are live at https://support.mozilla.org/ but there are still a lot of things to work on, most of which we are trying to tackle now using Admin powers.
- We have a long list of outstanding issues to fight with in the first two weeks after the launch. You can add more to it, don’t worry. Please keep filing bugs. Thanks to all of you who already did so. Before you file a bug, please remember to check this list.
- If you are confused about the way the site works (its options, basic features, etc.), you can start fighting that confusion using the site FAQ (“How do things work?”).
- Our priorities for the next two weeks are:
- Making sure site navigation and content are in correct places and work well for all launch locales.
- Making sure that all users have the right permissions and access to the right resources based on that for all launch locales. As a refresher, take a look at the Roles & Responsibilities doc (as shared with you at the beginning of the migration process in 2016)
- Working on fixing the bugs from the list linked above.
- Improving the UX design of the site.
- Improving the notifications.
- Improving the onboarding and “ask a question/find an answer” flows.
- Sharing documentation that explains how we can all get “back to SUMO business as usual” using the new platform (answering questions, working on the KB).
- The following are not a priority at the moment but will be worked on later:
- Rankings & recognition system in general – do not worry about the titles you see on the site now. We will open a discussion later on
- “[phase2]” bugs (user agent display, API use, etc.) – this list is not final!
- Adding currently missing locales to the main navigation of the site.
So, if you are on the new site (yay!), we ask you for a little extra patience while we make it our new home. In the meantime, if you have questions about:
- the migration process in general – talk to Madalina
- the Support Forums / Social Support – talk to Rachel
- the [phase2] requests – talk to Roland
- the English KB and the l10n parts – read more below! Then talk to Joni and Michał
Now, let me tell you a bit more about…
The Next Month (or so) for the KB / L10n of SUMO…
- The KB content of the launch locales is mostly ready for use and consumption by the users, thanks to your help.
- All Editors, Reviewers, and Locale Leads should have the right permissions to work within their locale’s KB, but for now we are not localizing anything – please hold off with edits for now.
- Joni is coming back on Monday (13th February) and will make sure the English KB is in shape.
- Once the English KB is cleaned up and reorganized, we will work on copying the same structure for all launch locales.
- The documentation explaining how the localization process works on the new site is coming once we knock all the l10n bugs out of the way. For now, you can get a taste of it reading these two documents (one) (two).
- Our goal is to ensure that:
- All KB Editors, Reviewers and Locale Leads have the right permissions for their locale’s KBs
- The visible KB nodes are all in the right place and reflect the English version as close as possible (for now, this may be changing in the future, depending on your needs/ideas)
- The new KB nodes are in place and localized accordingly
- All KB templates are organized under a separate KB for each launch locale
- All KB content that should be archived is moved to a separate Archive KB for each launch locale
- Key UI elements are reviewed and retranslated for each launch locale
- Locales that were not included in the launch are prepared for addition to the main site
…and how you can help with that
- Subscribe to the changes in your locale’s KB (and the English KB as well). You can do it following the instructions from this site.
- Keep filing bugs about things that don’t work for your locale (or globally). You can use Bugzilla (as usual) or this spreadsheet.
- Wait for further information – I am working on making the site better for localizers (and international users), but everything takes time. I really appreciate your patience and support.
We hope that the above information will help you understand where we are now with the site switch and what are our next goals and steps. If you have questions, you know where to find us. We are looking forward to seeing you around the new SUMO site. Thank you for being there for the users!
