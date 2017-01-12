What’s Up with SUMO – 12th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!
Yes, it’s Friday the 13th this week, considered by some cultures to be a day of “bad luck”, so… Read quickly, before the bells chime for midnight! But, before we get there… Happy birthday, Charles Perrault! and a happy National Youth Day to everyone in India!
Welcome, new contributors!
If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!
SUMO Community meetings
- LATEST ONE: 11th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
- NEXT ONE: happening on the 18th of January!
- Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
- Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
- Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
- If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.
Community
- Have you had a chance to take a look at the 2016 Report for SUMO? (and if you do, say “thanks” to Rachel for her hard work on all the data!)
- Roland will share his plans for Internet Awareness this quarter soon. In the meantime, we are keeping our ears and eyes open to your ideas – brainstorm with us!
- Reminder: If you are struggling with using Vidyo on Ubuntu, please contact Seburo – he may have found a solution for your pains.
- Reminder: Are you interested in working together on training for new contributors? Talk to Rachel!
- Calendar time! January dates that you should remember:
- 17th – Firefox for iOS 6.0 release
- 18th – SUMO Community Meeting
- 19th – SUMO Platform Meeting
- 24th – Firefox 51 release
- 25th-26th – SUMO Day & SUMO Social Day
- 28th – International Privacy Day
- 31st – tentative platform migration day (changed – more details below)
- …any other dates you want us to keep in mind? Use the comments below!
Platform
- Check the notes from the last meeting in this document. (and don’t forget about our meeting recordings).
- The bug list was tweaked to show all the bugs filed so far. Now you should be able to see when your issue was resolved.
- The main points of today’s meeting were:
- Migration rescheduled to the 31st of January (Tuesday) to make sure we have a smooth launch of Firefox 51 (on Kitsune).
- The latest test migration was kicked off only recently. Results to follow soon.
- No anonymous kudos (upvotes) in Lithium (you need to be logged in to upvote someone’s contribution) mean probably fewer upvotes as a result.
- Reminder: You can preview the current migration test site here.
- If you can’t access the site, contact Madalina.
- Drop your feedback into the same feedback document as usual.
- We have a Bugzilla component for issues. You can see their list here and you can create new ones here – please do not assign them to anyone when you create them.
- Reminder: The post-migration feature list can be found here.
Social
- Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-)
- Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support@ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!
Support Forum
Knowledge Base & L10n
- We mostly had minor content updates here and there, so keep rocking the helpful knowledge in all languages and don’t forget about our forums in case you run into any issues.
Firefox
- for Android
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- 24th January 2017 Firefox 51 for Android. No surprise delays for now.
- for Desktop
- Adobe Flash Player (the only plugin that will work in Firefox 53) has been updated.
- Adobe Reader and Adobe Acrobat Reader have been updated as well. Updates galore!
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- The forum thread for version 51 is here. (thanks, Philipp!)
- courtesy of Roland.
- for iOS
We are at the end for today, whew. Grab a few interesting links for your enjoyment and information:
- Replacing the Jet Engine While Still Flying (thanks for sharing, Andrew!)
- Learn how to protect your data online
- The 8-Day Data Detox Kit
- Want to learn more about the art of conversation?
We shall see you soon, friends of the web :-) Thank you for a great week and we are looking forward to another one. The further we go into 2017, the more new challenges we encounter… and the more greatness we can achieve together!
