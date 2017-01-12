What’s Up with SUMO – 12th January 2017

Hello, SUMO Nation!

Yes, it’s Friday the 13th this week, considered by some cultures to be a day of “bad luck”, so… Read quickly, before the bells chime for midnight! But, before we get there… Happy birthday, Charles Perrault! and a happy National Youth Day to everyone in India!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

11th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).



11th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla). NEXT ONE: happening on the 18th of January!

Reminder – i f you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda: Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting). Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda). If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Your inboxes should soon contain a message with a link to a post-2016 survey about Social, where you will be able to help us shape the near future of Social Support.



Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox , @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)

you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-) Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support @ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!

Thank you to the new contributors this month! and thank you for your help with the training for Lithium!

Have we ever been over 50% “Solved” questions before?

Moderators ! Please check your inboxes for an opportunity to collaborate on some features that you would like to learn about in Lithium and some guides we can provide for future Moderators. Your opinion matters in shaping the months ahead!



Reminder: Mark your calendars for SUMO day in January – preparations for swag are beginning, spread the word! Jan 24 – Release of Firefox 51 + a secret (?) bonus

Jan 25-26 – SUMO Day and Social SUMO Day



Over 220 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post – thank you so much for your work there, Editors of all locales!

We mostly had minor content updates here and there, so keep rocking the helpful knowledge in all languages and don’t forget about our forums in case you run into any issues.

We are at the end for today, whew. Grab a few interesting links for your enjoyment and information:

We shall see you soon, friends of the web :-) Thank you for a great week and we are looking forward to another one. The further we go into 2017, the more new challenges we encounter… and the more greatness we can achieve together!