The Big SUMO Report: 2016

Hey there, SUMO Nation!

Since 2017 has finally arrived (a while ago), our team wanted to share a few numbers and remarks with you. This report is a bit delayed, but we hope it will prove to be worth the extra few days’ wait.

We are on the brink of probably the biggest change to the “way things are” around SUMO in the recent years, so taking a good look back is a great way to make sure we stay focused on the road ahead.

2016 has not been an easy year for many members of our community, for many of reasons. Fortunately, we all persevered and managed to come out stronger / wiser / more prepared on this side of the calendar. We will definitely keep working together on many aspects of our site, our community, and our presence in Mozilla’s mission. Our small core team counts on your presence and strength and you can count on our support. You rock the helpful web.

As for all the data you will see on this page and the ones it links to: remember that while we use some of these numbers to prepare plans for the future and put them into reality, they are just numbers – and as such cannot and will not fully represent the passion, the values, the talent and effort behind every single angry user turned into a happy one thanks to your dedication to making the open web better and more helpful.

For all that we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Now, let’s get on with the show!

SUMO 2016 – the major facts



SUMO 2016 in numbers – the highlights

As you can imagine, our activity and its results can be described in many ways – and by many numbers. It would be a daunting task to put all of them here in a coherent way, so we decided to summarize data showing the potential, reach, and power of SUMO – both as a source of knowledge and help, and as an example of community collaboration.

General site stats

Number of total page views: 806,225,837

Number of users with at least one recorded session (= visit to the site): 259,584,893

Number of sessions (= periods of active user engagement on the site): 446,537,566

Percentage of people returning to the site: 45%

Average time spent on site per session: 01:39

Average number of pages visited per session: 1.81

Percentage of single page visits: 25%

Community stats

Number of people who created a SUMO account: 57,656



Number of people who contributed for the first time: 1,153



Percentage of people who visited SUMO using Firefox: 84%



Percentage of people who visited SUMO using Chrome: 7% / Safari: 4% / Internet Explorer: 3%

Language & Knowledge Base stats

Top visitor 10 languages (by percentage of sessions): English German French Spanish Japanese Russian Portuguese (Brazil) Polish Italian Chinese (simplified)

Top 10 visitor countries (by percentage of sessions): United States Germany Japan France Brazil Russia India United Kingdom Poland Indonesia

An interesting euro-fact: the top 5 countries by percentage of sessions from the European Union region were over 24% of all sessions in 2016.

Number of all submitted revisions: for English only: 2,068 for the top 20 locales: 14,177 in all locales: 21,741 (almost 60 a day on average!)

The most active Knowledge Base contributors in 2016 – each and every one of you is an e-linguistic superstar! Major shout-outs go to:

(For more general data please check this document)

Support Forum



Percentage of users (from 11,604 responses recorded through the Exit Survey): very satisfied with Firefox: 31.6% satisfied with Firefox: 27.3% neutral towards Firefox: 13.0% dissatisfied with Firefox: 11.3% very dissatisfied with Firefox: 11.1%

responses recorded through the Exit Survey): Percentage of users who visited SUMO to: find a solution to a problem: 74,7% learn more about Firefox: 13.2% do something else: 12.1%

Percentage of users who: found what they were looking for on SUMO: 40.2% did not find what they were looking for on SUMO: 47.6% don’t know what to say about the result of their visit: 12.2%

The most active Support Forum contributors in 2016 – each and every one of you is a guardian angel of cyberspace! Major shout-outs go to:

You can find a more in-depth analysis of the year’s most popular and memorable forum content here (thank you, Rachel!).

Social Support



Remembering the Awesome… Army of Awesome!

We had 390 members of the Army of Awesome contributing until its very last day in 2016

They contributed in German, English, French, Galego (!), Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Tamil, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Chinese… You can see more data about their contributions here.

As a reminder: The Army of Awesome was a self service support program of one to one user support, with a glorious legion of amazing people around the world responding to Firefox (and not only) users in trouble through Twitter. It was morphed into a Social Support program that you can sign up for through form and learn more about from this wiki.

For January to March, please take a look at the project start document here.

Most active contributors on Social: March to September

Contributor Messages Kristina Gorr 756 Andrew Truong 449 Noah Y 385 Magno Reis 298 Jhonatas Rodrigues Machado 179 Daniela Albarrán 105 Swarnava Sengupta 68 42265 62 Geraldo Barros 25 Cynthia Pereira 23 Rachel McGuigan 23 Marcelo Lauxen 16 Stefan Costen 15 Ghaith Limam 12 Alex Mayorga 8 Rachael Morrill 7 Luis Sanchez 4 Jaime Maretoli 2 Benny Chandra 2

October to December (welcome, Sierra!)



Contributor Messages Magno Reis 568 Andrew Truong 305 Geraldo Barros 146 Wim Benes 125 Sierra Reed 122 Barend van Rijn 95 Daniela Albarrán 92 syam kumar 66 Alex Mayorga 62 Josh Riley 57 Philipp M 36 Zilmar de Souza Junior 35 Dynisha Faust 33 Noah Y 27 Cynthia Pereira 24 Robert Sayles 24 Nildëala Dorffer 21 Swarnava Sengupta 19 Anubha Maneshwar 15 Emmanuel Sánchez 11

Average time to a first reply on Social: 1d 21h (for the period from October to December)

The lowest average time to a first reply on Social: 8 hours during one of the weeks in December!

SUMO 2016 in your words



Nope, it’s not enough that this is “probably the longest post on this blog, ever!” This is where we would love to see you step in :-) Please use the comment section to share your best and not so good SUMO (or Mozilla) moments from the last calendar year. If you think we should anything else to the report, please use the comments section as well.

We look forward to hearing from you!