What’s Up with SUMO – 5th January (2017!)

Hello, SUMO Nation!

Welcome to the new year, which is going to be full of novelty, challenges, greatness, problems to solve, ideas to share, and many other things – courtesy of all of you reading these words, we hope :-). Let’s roll into the new days with the new from the most recent past ones!

If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!

4th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).



4th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla). NEXT ONE: happening on the 11th of January!

Reminder – i f you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda: Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting). Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda). If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.

Congrats to Joni and Roland for their mention in the 2017 recap video (for Focus)!

If you are struggling with using Vidyo on Ubuntu, please contact Seburo – he may have found a solution for your pains.

Help us help others with using the Web in a smart, easy, and safe way.

Calendar time! January dates that you should remember: 10th – Firefox for iOS 6.0 released (to be confirmed). 11th – SUMO Community Meeting 12th – SUMO Platform Meeting 16th – 22nd – tentative final migration period to Lithium 18th – SUMO Community Meeting 19th – SUMO Platform Meeting 24th – Firefox 51 release 25th-26th – SUMO Day & SUMO Social Day …any other dates you want us to keep in mind? Use the comments below!

Are you interested in working together on training for new contributors? Talk to Rachel!

No major updates just yet, but do remember that the SUMO Social Day will be happening end of this month :-)



Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of @firefox , @firefox_es, @firefox_fr and @firefoxbrasil on Twitter and beyond :-)

you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-) Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support @ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!

Are you listening to music while responding to posts in the forums? What’s your favourite (or not so) holiday song?

A polite reminder: please do not delete posts without an explanation to the poster in the forums, it can be frustrating to both the author and the user in the thread – thank you!



Over 240 edits in the KB in all locales since the last blog post – a slight slump due to the celebrations, but you keep making the KB better with each one of them!

This is the best time to contribute your feedback about the mechanics new l10n process before we migrate – they will be changed into feature requests for future platform updates (if they’re feasible).

for iOS 6.0 happening soon! Most likely around January 10th (?).



If you have them, share you new year impressions with us in the comments, please :-) I, for one, was quite OK eating the 12 traditional grapes (one for each of the tolls of the midnight bells). And as for 2016… Yes, the promised annual summary report is coming, thanks for your patience and understanding – we want it to be both informative and fun. Stay tuned & keep rocking the helpful web, friends!