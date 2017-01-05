What’s Up with SUMO – 5th January (2017!)

Hello, SUMO Nation!
Welcome to the new year, which is going to be full of novelty, challenges, greatness, problems to solve, ideas to share, and many other things – courtesy of all of you reading these words, we hope :-). Let’s roll into the new days with the new from the most recent past ones!
Welcome, new contributors!
If you just joined us, don’t hesitate – come over and say “hi” in the forums!
SUMO Community meetings
- LATEST ONE: 4th of January – you can read the notes here (and see the video at AirMozilla).
- NEXT ONE: happening on the 11th of January!
- Reminder – if you want to add a discussion topic to the upcoming meeting agenda:
- Start a thread in the Community Forums, so that everyone in the community can see what will be discussed and voice their opinion here before Wednesday (this will make it easier to have an efficient meeting).
- Please do so as soon as you can before the meeting, so that people have time to read, think, and reply (and also add it to the agenda).
- If you can, please attend the meeting in person (or via IRC), so we can follow up on your discussion topic during the meeting with your feedback.
Community
- Congrats to Joni and Roland for their mention in the 2017 recap video (for Focus)!
- If you are struggling with using Vidyo on Ubuntu, please contact Seburo – he may have found a solution for your pains.
- Help us help others with using the Web in a smart, easy, and safe way.
- Calendar time! January dates that you should remember:
- 10th – Firefox for iOS 6.0 released (to be confirmed).
- 11th – SUMO Community Meeting
- 12th – SUMO Platform Meeting
- 16th – 22nd – tentative final migration period to Lithium
- 18th – SUMO Community Meeting
- 19th – SUMO Platform Meeting
- 24th – Firefox 51 release
- 25th-26th – SUMO Day & SUMO Social Day
- …any other dates you want us to keep in mind? Use the comments below!
- Are you interested in working together on training for new contributors? Talk to Rachel!
Platform
- Check the notes from the last meeting in this document. (and don’t forget about our meeting recordings).
- The main points of today’s meeting were:
- GET READY! The final migration is happening after the 15th of January!
- Another test migration will take place soon. More updates during the next Platform meeting.
- The existing bugs are getting prioritized. More details in the meeting document.
- Reminder: You can preview the current migration test site here.
- If you can’t access the site, contact Madalina.
- Drop your feedback into the same feedback document as usual.
- We have a Bugzilla component for issues. You can see their list here and you can create new ones here – please do not assign them to anyone when you create them.
- Reminder: The post-migration feature list can be found here.
Social
- Reminder: you can contact Sierra (sreed@), Elisabeth (ehull@), or Rachel (guigs@) to get started with Social support. Help us provide friendly help through the likes of on Twitter and beyond :-)
- Reminder: that you can subscribe to the social-support@ mailing list and get updates from Sierra!
Support Forum
Knowledge Base & L10n
Firefox
- for Android
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- 24th January 2017 still is the release date for Firefox 51 for Android. No surprise delays for now.
- for Desktop
- The forum thread for version 50 is here.
- 24th January 2017 still is the release date for Firefox 51 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Warmer and warmer…
If you have them, share you new year impressions with us in the comments, please :-) I, for one, was quite OK eating the 12 traditional grapes (one for each of the tolls of the midnight bells). And as for 2016… Yes, the promised annual summary report is coming, thanks for your patience and understanding – we want it to be both informative and fun. Stay tuned & keep rocking the helpful web, friends!
