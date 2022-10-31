Introducing Lucas Siebert

Hey folks,

I’m super delighted to introduce you to our new Technical Writer, Lucas Siebert. Lucas is joining the content team alongside Abby and Fabi. Some of you may meet him already in our previous community call in October. Here’s a bit more info about Lucas:

Hi, everyone! I’m Lucas, Mozilla’s newest Technical Writer. I’m super excited to work alongside you all to provide content for our knowledge base. You will find me authoring, proofreading, editing, and localizing articles. If you have suggestions for making our content more accurate and user-friendly, please get in touch!

Please join me to congratulate and welcome Lucas!